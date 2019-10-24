Max Praschak transferred from the University of Wisconsin to UW-River Falls. The linebacker played high school ball at Somerset, so it made sense that he would want to return.
Praschak has been among the top tacklers in the WIAC both seasons he’s played for the Falcons and he'll make an impact when UW-River Falls hosts UW-Whitewater on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a WIAC game.
Sam Delany transferred to UW-Whitewater (6-0, 3-0 WIAC) at the beginning of 2019 from UW as a speedy slot receiver. Delany, who graduated from Kettle Moraine, is part of a deep position group with the Warhawks, but he’s made seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.
“Sam was a young man who had our attention out of high school,” Bullis said. “We reached out to him, but he wanted to go to Wisconsin. … Sam wanted to have an opportunity to play his game and Whitewater gave him a good opportunity to do that.”
Delany complements the top wide-receiver group in the WIAC as they take on the Falcons (1-5, 0-3), who just gave up nine touchdowns in a 63-49 loss to UW-La Crosse last week.
Then there’s Holden Thomas, who transferred out of the University of Southern California following his redshirt sophomore season (2018) with the Trojans, where he was a preferred walk-on prior in 2016. Thomas is from Pacific Palisades, California and went to Brentwood High School. In Wisconsin terms, that’s north of Los Angeles.
Thomas was part of the competition for the quarterback position with Max Meylor and Zach Oles. Thomas bowed out of the competition due to an injury to his throwing arm and is not on the active roster. The plan is for Thomas to return to compete in the Spring, though nothing is concrete.
“It came down to, he wanted to play his game,” Bullis said. “He was in a backup role and it’s one thing to practice the game that you love, but it’s another play the game that you love.
“That’s what (UW-Whitewater) presents. It’s a tradition of success and I know that plays into the quality that we offer. There’s a high standard of expectation that is presented.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.