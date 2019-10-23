WHITEWATER — A similar, consistent message is delivered to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team each week by fifth-year head coach Kevin Bullis.
Sure, there’s the play fast, physical and disciplined repetition, or the win-the-turnover-battle cliche; but there’s also the don’t-get-complacent speech.
Some weeks, Bullis has to dig deeper to keep focused and playing against UW-River Falls (1-5, 0-3 WIAC) on the road Saturday at 1 p.m., that could be the case. But the Falcons did Bullis and the Warhawks a favor when they scored seven times in a 63-49 loss to UW-La Crosse.
“It’s actually awesome,” said Bullis of the scoring outburst. “It’s what we want it to be to be honest. When you watch them on film, you can see the skill that they have. … It’s good for us to see them put those points on the board. I know for a fact that they feel like they’ve underachieved so far this year and they have, so that feeling is correct. Seeing that type of score is going to eliminate any sense of complacency going into the game. Or any temptation to be complacent. It definitely helps the argument.”
UW-Whitewater (6-0, 3-0) enters the game fresh off of a 38-0 victory against UW-Stevens Point. The Warhawks turned the ball over three times in the first half and had a 14-0 lead. They ended up settling in and running the ball at a reliable clip in the second half and pulled away for a more convincing win.
But Bullis said it took time to adjust to the UW-Stevens Point defensive front.
UW-River Falls is notorious for having one of the most unique defensive fronts in the WIAC. In previous years, it might have made things challenging for the offensive line. The Warhawks return six linemen who have experience playing against the Falcons, so UW-Whitewater might finally get its coveted fast start.
“Other than Ethan Kee, this will be the third time many of them have gone against this unique defense,” Bullis said. “There’s a lot of carryover from year to year, so I feel confident about where our offensive development has progressed during the season.”
And that’s been a long-time coming for the Warhawks.
“I’ve been pleased with our offensive line’s ability to make adjustments,” Bullis said. “You can see it now, they’re moving people better. We’ve definitely looked rough around the edges early in the season and we’ve cleaned it up each week. Other than the protection error, we felt great about how our offensive line played last week.
“That Platteville game was great for our confidence in the sense that we said, ‘Yes, our offensive line is clicking.’”
Kumerow, Trewyn memorabilia
Former UW-Whitewater athletes Jake Kumerow and Nate Trewyn have memorabilia making waves across the Warhawks landscape.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is unveiling the first Jake Kumerow bobblehead on Thursday, October 24. Kumerow currently plays for the Green Bay Packers and caught a touchdown pass in their victory over the Oakland Raiders.
According to a news release from the Hall of Fame and Museum, the bobblehead is the first of a player in their UW-Whitewater uniform. The bobblehead displays Kumerow with a beard and shoulder-length hair that restricts the bobblehead from nodding erratically.
Trewyn had a signed Nate Trewyn, Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey delivered to a student at an elementary school in the Janesville area. Trewyn is a former Milton athlete who was from Janesville.
“It’s so cool. You do have to continue to pinch yourself because it’s not what we expect,” Bullis said. “When we recruit a young man, we tell them, yes, we have two players in the NFL. That’s not the reason and the purpose that we exist or our driving force.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.