Matt Buckman
Cambridge sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman makes a throw downfield in a 57-28 home loss to Waterloo in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday.

 Calahan Steed

CAMBRIDGE -- Only trailing by seven points entering halftime, the Blue Jays were unable to replicate their success from the first half to the second half.

Waterloo scored 35 second-half points to pull away as the Cambridge football team lost 57-28 at Cambridge High School on Friday in an Eastern Suburban Conference tilt.

