CAMBRIDGE -- Only trailing by seven points entering halftime, the Blue Jays were unable to replicate their success from the first half to the second half.
Waterloo scored 35 second-half points to pull away as the Cambridge football team lost 57-28 at Cambridge High School on Friday in an Eastern Suburban Conference tilt.
“We just have to get more consistent,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “We sometimes beat ourselves, we sometimes look great and we’re just trying to get more consistent with when we look good.”
The Blue Jays (0-4 overall, 0-2 ESC) had to overcome a slow start after a bad snap on a punt resulted in a safety for Waterloo. On their next possession, the Pirates (3-1 overall, 1-1) drove down the field and scored on a touchdown run.
Cambridge tied the game in the second quarter when junior wide receiver Marco Damini weaved his way past tacklers, and scored on a 47-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman. Damini then caught the two-point conversion, tying the game at 8-8.
“He’s a really good athlete that’s learning how to play varsity football,” said Klingbeil. “You can see every week how much he’s improving and now he’s getting a little more confident.”
On a 3rd-and-15, Waterloo quarterback Cal Hush threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Benny Marshall. Waterloo then got the ball back and marched down the field for another touchdown run with 40 seconds left.
With the Blue Jays starting at their own 40-yard line with under a minute left, Klingbeil wanted to be aggressive on offense. Finding a matchup advantage over the middle, Buckman threw a dart to senior tight end Roman Leto. Leto then out-ran a Waterloo defender to the end zone, making the score 22-15 at the half.
“Roman made a great play,” said Klingbeil. “He hasn’t played football since he was a freshman and he’s a swimmer, so he made the “breaststroke” catch of the year right there.”
Waterloo began to pull away in the third, scoring two rushing touchdowns to go up 36-15. Cambridge continued to fight in the fourth quarter with Buckman throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Kiefer Parish.
Hush then threw his second touchdown pass to Marshall with six minutes remaining. Cambridge then drove down the field, and Buckman scored on a quarterback sneak, bringing the score to 43-28 with 5:59 left.
The Pirates began to run out the clock, going on a time-killing drive with Ryan Sturgill scoring on a 29-yard touchdown run. Sturgill scored again with 1:42 left, making the final score 57-28.
Buckman finished 15 of 27 for 229 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Parish caught five passes for 78 yards and one touchdown, while Damini recorded four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore linebacker Drew Holzhueter led the defense with 13 tackles, while sophomore linebacker Aiden Sperle finished with 10 tackles.
Cambridge plays at Dodgeland this Friday.
WATERLOO 57, CAMBRIDGE 28
Waterloo 8 14 14 21 — 57
Cambridge 0 15 0 13 — 28
First Quarter
W — Safety, 7:17.
W — Rick Ugorji two-yard run, 2:57. (Cal Hush kick).
Second Quarter
C — Marco Damini 47-yard pass from Matt Buckman, 10:46. (Damini conversion).
W — Benny Marshall 35-yard pass from Cal Hush, 2:42. (Hush kick).
W — Andy Carillo 3-yard run, 0:40. (Hush kick).
C — Roman Leto 60-yard pass from Buckman, 0:38. (Sam Hansen kick).
Third Quarter
W — Ryan Sturgill 3-yard run, 4:14. (Hush kick).
W — Ugorji 11-yard run (Hush kick).
Fourth Quarter
C — Kiefer Parish 11-yard pass from Buckman, 11:55. (Hansen kick).
W — Marshall 19-yard pass from Hush, 6:41. (Hush kick).
C — Buckman 2-yard run, 5:59. (Extra point failed).
W — Sturgill 29-yard run, 4:01. (Hush kick).
W — Sturgill 33-yard run, 1:42. (Hush kick).
