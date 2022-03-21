Three area girls basketball players were selected Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state in voting held recently.
Jefferson junior forward Ayianna Johnson and Lake Mills junior center Bella Pitta were each honorable mention all-state selections in Division 3. Cambridge senior forward Mayah Holzhueter was an honorable mention honoree in D4.
Pitta led the L-Cats, who went 20-6, won their fourth Capitol North championship in as many seasons and reached the sectional semifinals, with 14.4 points per game, shooting 60 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-3 Pitta also contributed 12.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals a game.
Johnson, who is 6-foot-3, scored 17.8 points per game and grabbed 12.3 rebounds for an Eagles team that went 16-10. Johnson also chipped in 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and one block a game, scoring 20 or more points nine times this season.
Holzhueter, a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh recruit, averaged 18.4 points per game, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for a Blue Jays team that posted a 16-9 record, winning a share of a Capitol South title thanks in part to a late-season seven-game win streak.
WBCA Division 3 All-State
Abbie Aalsma, sr., Waupun
Megan Alexander, sr., Freedom
Madilyn Dogs, jr., Kewaskum
Gracie Gopalan, soph., Waupun
Sadie Jarmolowicz, jr., Freedom
Lily Krahn, sr., Prairie du Chien
Leah Lemke, sr., Wrightstown
Grace Lomen, sr., Catholic Memorial
Kayl Petersen, soph., Waupun
Grace Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep
Megan Schuman, jr., Brillion
Honorable Mention
Sydney Bartels, jr., Freedom
Katrina Budworth, jr., Prescott
Ja’cia Cunningham, sr., Milwaukee School of Languages
Sylvia Fox, jr., Edgerton
Hattie Fox, jr., Osceola
Breah Golden, jr., Arcadia
Amber Grosse, sr., Edgewood
Kate Gunderson, sr., Edgerton
Olivia Hoerl, sr., Chilton
Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson
Julia Lokker, jr., jr., Martin Luther
Sydney Lund, sr., Peshtigo
Anna McConkey, jr., West Salem
Brianna McCurdy, jr., St. Croix Falls
Keona McGee, soph., Dominican
Camryn Nies, jr., Platteville
Bella Pitta, jr., Lake Mills
Tieryn Plasch, jr., Northwestern
Jordana Reisma, sr., Brown Deer
Grace Schisel, jr., New Holstein
Ashley Ternes, sr., Oostburg
WBCA Division 4 All-State
JJ Barnes, frosh., The Prairie School
Bridee Burks, sr., Lancaster
Macy Donarski, jr., Aquinas
Carly Drew, soph., Westfield
Jada Eggebrecht, sr., Phillips
Nakiyah Hurst, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science
Mallory Lindsey, sr., Mineral Point
Tierney Madigan, frosh., Laconia
Lindsey Schadewalt, soph., New Glarus
Blair Watters, sr., Mineral Point
Jacy Weisbrod, sr., Aquinas
Honorable Mention
Lianna Baxter, sr., Oconto
Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, sr., Racine Lutheran
Ella Chambers, sr., Mineral Point
Abbie Dix, jr., Brodhead
Lalani Ellis, jr., Milwaukee Academy of Science
Mayah Holzhueter, sr., Cambridge
Molly Johannes, sr., Laconia
Madisyn Kilboten, sr., Durand
Rachel Koenig, sr., Luther
Brooke McCune, sr., Osseo-Fairchild
Emma Moseley, sr., Neillsville
Olivia Olson, frosh., Cuba City
Paris Opelt, soph., Neillsville
Allaina Robaidek, sr., Bonduel
Reese Rogowski, jr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Haddie Showen, frosh., Westfield
Callie Smith, sr., Belleville
Raemalee Smith, jr., Ladysmith
Jaydin Vosters, St. Mary Catholic
Beautiful Waheed, jr., Milwaukee School of Languages
