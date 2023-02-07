MILTON — Sophomore Ashlie Riley scored 10 of her game-high 12 points after halftime, leading Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team past host Milton 42-28 in Badger East play on Tuesday.

“Ashlie got into some early foul trouble,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “We had a long conversation with her about being smarter and that we needed her on offense.

