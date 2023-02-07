MILTON — Sophomore Ashlie Riley scored 10 of her game-high 12 points after halftime, leading Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team past host Milton 42-28 in Badger East play on Tuesday.
“Ashlie got into some early foul trouble,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “We had a long conversation with her about being smarter and that we needed her on offense.
“In the second half, she grabbed boards, went back up and scored. In a game where they were trying to eliminate Elly Kohl and our other scorers, Ashlie worked her tail off especially in the second half. When Milton chipped away a little Ashlie solidified — through her shooting and rebounding — our lead. She’s the reason we pulled through.”
Kohl added nine points for the Blackhawks (7-15, 3-10 in conference), who avenged a 49-46 home loss from Dec. 15.
The Red Hawks (6-16, 2-11) scored only two points in the first 10 minutes of the game and trailed 14-9 at halftime.
“We’ve been really working on our 2-3 defense hard the last few weeks,” Gavigan said. “We started in that and tried to eliminate their shooters as much as possible. We wanted to come out with high hands and make their shooters a little more tentative than they usually are. We got them out of rhythm a little. Our defense set the tone and made sure the game was in our favor from the tip.”
Milton was honoring the late Dennis Campion, a great mentor and friend of Gavigan’s who died unexpectedly at the age of 56 from a heart attack late last month.
“Both teams wore ‘We Play for Camp’ t-shirts before the game,” Gavigan said. “It was an honor to play in a game where they were honoring Dennis. He’s a guy who was so important for basketball in southern Wisconsin.
“He was reffing and coaching in the community and helping young kids. He has been very important in my rise in coaching. The girls celebrated that too in the locker room being able to wear his initials on our shirts. It felt like he had our backs, especially on the defensive end tonight.
“Dennis had kids come through both Milton’s boys and girls programs. He’s gone too soon and will definitely be missed.”
