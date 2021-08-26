Area football teams play the second and finale of their two nonconference games in week two as all conference statewide shift to a seven-game conference slate, which kicks off next week.
West Bend West (0-1) at Fort Atkinson (0-1), 7 p.m.
A lot has changed in the world since the last time the Blackhawks hosted a home game back in week nine of the 2019 season.
Fort, which went 2-1 this spring and hasn’t won at home since week two in 2017, was on the wrong end of a 29-0 result to Milton last Friday while West Bend West fell to Kewaskum 38-16 at home.
The Spartans are led by former Lake Mills head coach Dan Ferkovich, who is in his second season at the helm. West Bend West is in the midst of a 28-game losing streak dating back to the season finale in 2017.
Ferkovich’s teams are completely unafraid to air it out. The Spartans, who used two quarterbacks in week one, went 27-for-45 passing as a team for 354 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions. They ran it six times and lost 26 yards on those tries.
“Most impressive thing from West Bend West on tape is the ability to sling it around,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “They throw eighty percent of the time. It’s an uncommon opponent. I don’t know if we’ve ever played them or their coach from when he was in Lake Mills. Need to make sure our prep is sound. Be gap sound in the run game and communicate coverages to ensure we’re not leaving anybody running downfield.”
Nolan Wulf (four catches for 118 yards and a score) and Cameron McAndrews (11 catches for 114 yards and a score) were both prominently featured last week.
“Defensively we are trying to prepare for their most sound offense,” Nelson said. “They had a couple turnovers in the first game because of bad snaps. We have to assume they are going to come in and play their best game.”
Fort is focusing on itself offensively, striving to clean up mistakes from week one.
“Watching film on the first game we saw things we can control,” Nelson said. “Not sustaining blocks, hitting guys on the wrong shoulder and not finishing a play. With discipline we’ll improve and our offense will look sharper.”
Nelson stressed the importance of finishing all aspects of the play if the team is going to come away with a win.
“We want to finish the play offensively, defensively and on special teams,” he said. “Blocking someone through the whistle, rally through the whistle and finish each play.”
Elkhorn (1-0) at
Jefferson (1-0), 7 p.m.
Jefferson’s football team looks to continue building off the momentum of its 28-7 win over Lakeside Lutheran in week one with a home tilt against Elkhorn, which beat New Berlin West 20-7 in its opener.
The Elks ran it 42 times for 267 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt, last week behind three tailbacks who had more than 65 rushing yards but did not score after midway through the second quarter.
“Elkhorn runs a Wing-T offense,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “They did a nice job running fullback trap in week one. Like us they want to establish the run and beat you deep on a play-action pass when the opportunity is there. We will again have to focus on doing our jobs on defense and trust teammates to do theirs.”
Jefferson, which is seeking its fourth straight victory, is preparing for an Elkhorn defense that won’t be afraid to send extra pass rushers or relocate pre-snap.
“Like always we expect to see a lot of defenders in the box,” Gee said. “We may see significant movement and blitzing from the linebackers. Offensive line needs to do a great job communicating. We need to understand the whole play and adjust at the line as needed.”
The Eagles ran it 50 times for 259 yards, good for 5.2 yards a rush, and three scores in week one but there is still fine tuning required.
“This early in the season it is about us getting better,” Gee said. “The themes continue to be playing faster, staying lower and understanding the “big picture” on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”
It is the Eagles’ Youth Football Night and the program will be recognizing the Jefferson High School class of 1980 who will be in attendance.
Lake Mills (1-0) at Edgewood (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
Lake Mills’ football team, fourth-ranked in the Division 4 Coaches Poll, looks to extend its winning streak to six games with a road date at Edgewood, seventh-ranked in D4, to wrap up nonconference play.
The Crusaders, who haven’t received permission from residents living near the high school to play games at night due to concerns about noise and light brightness, routed River Valley, 42-14, on the road in week one.
Edgewood, which moves from the Badger Conference to Rock Valley in football only this season, is not short on athleticism. Senior wide receiver/safety Jackson Trudgeon, a 6-foot-1, 184-pound, player who has accepted a preferred walk-on with the University of Wisconsin, heads a talented receiving corps.
“Edgewood has some athletes,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “Trudgeon is a dynamic player and they have some kids around him that can play. They have a dual rotation at quarterback with two guys playing. Their primary quarterback broke his collarbone last year.
“We will definitely have our hands full defensively with their athletes and speed. We’ll need to be our A game for sure on Friday. Should be a fun one.”
Edgewood senior wideout Cam Fane (6-1, 175) had four catches for 140 yards with two scores last Friday.
The Crusaders, who allowed 148 total yards last week, utilize a 34 defense and switch up coverages, according to Huber.
Playing turnover-free football will be a key for the L-Cats, who beat Mineral Point 23-10 last week.
“We’ve got to take care of the football No. 1,” Huber explained. “We can’t give their offense any more opportunities than they’ll already have. That offense is dynamic with speed on the outside, so we’ll need to limit that and limit the big plays. Play our game and our type of football. We’re looking for a good week of preparation this week and looking forward to going over there. It’s going to be a tough test.”
Whitewater (1-0) at Portage (1-0), 7 p.m.
Whitewater’s football team looks for consecutive winning weeks for the first team since 2018 with a long-distance trek to Portage, which blanked Adams-Friendship 31-0 in week one.
The Warriors surrendered just 87 total yards in week one and had four different players score touchdowns as the team amassed 234 total yards.
The Whippets’ Carter Friend was a workhorse in last week’s win over Big Foot, carrying the ball 32 times for 155 yards as the team compiled 250 ground yards on 49 attempts, more than five yards per rush.
Lake Country Lutheran (1-0) at Lakeside Lutheran (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Warriors face another stiff nonconference test to open 2021 against the Lightning, who are tied for second in this week’s AP medium-sized school’s poll and top-ranked in the D5 Coaches Poll.
LCL led 32-0 at halftime of its season-opening 45-0 dismantling at home of Saint Mary’s Springs. Lake Country piled up 492 yards of offense and senior quarterback Luke Haertle went 15-for-23 passing for 233 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions. Haertle (6-4, 195) added two more rushing scores, including one of 80 yards early in the game, tallying 116 yards on six totes, helping the team average 7.6 yards per carry.
Lakeside had three turnovers in its 28-7 road loss to Jefferson last week.
Cambridge (0-1) at Deerfield (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Blue Jays look to get back on track as they visit the neighboring Demons, who knocked off Dodgeland 28-13 last week.
Cambridge will have to contend with junior quarterback Tommy Lees (5-7, 150), who went 14-for-22 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns in week one, adding 135 rushing yards and a score on nine carries.
The Blue Jays won the last meeting, which was contested in 2017, 49-6.
Johnson Creek (1-0) at Palmyra-Eagle (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Bluejays hit the road on the heels of a 61-16 throttling of Parkview/Albany at home in week one. Johnson Creek’s Dylan Bredlow went 8-for-9 for 250 yards through the air with two touchdowns, adding five carries for 116 yards and three scores on the ground. Bredlow’s passing total was the 13th-highest statewide.
“Offensively, we did what we needed to do,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We were effective in our game plan. I thought Bredlow played exceptionally well (in his first start) at quarterback. I thought our offensive line did a nice job. Defensively, we were stout when we needed to be.”
“(After playing just two games last year and only one at home), it was good for the kids and good for us as coaches to get out there again. We had a great night on special teams with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown. Our young kids did a great job. We have a solid core of seniors who contributed, but we start two freshmen and three sophomores. They stepped up and played well. The competition steps up this week at Palmrya, so we’ll see where we are at.”
The Panthers look to regroup after a 34-8 road loss to Westfield. QB Chance Scheel was 20-for-36 for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. Scheel’s passing yardage was the 18th-most in the state last week.
“They run straight spread, with a lot of jet sweeps and some motion,” Wagner said. “They like to get their backs out into the flat area. They are decent sized up front. They have a real good back, No. 9, Joey Brown. They seem to like to use him. There are some things we’ll throw at them, being a true spread offense. I hope we’ll be able to keep them from moving the ball up and down the field on us
“Defensively, they showed us 3, 4 and 5 man fronts, and they do a lot of blitzing. I think we’ll see 3 and 4 man fronts because of the spread we run. We’ll spread them out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.