Week three of the high school football season ushers in conference matchups statewide as teams begin vying for playoff eligibility and league crowns.
Fort Atkinson aims for a bounce-back performance versus Beaver Dam while longtime Rock Valley foes Jefferson and Whitewater square off each seeking their first victories. In the Capitol Conference, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran put their perfect records to the test against worthy foes.
Here’s a look at four area games on tap for Friday night.
Beaver Dam (0-2) at Fort Atkinson (1-1), 7 p.m., at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium at FAHS
The Blackhawks look to make last week’s shutout loss to West Bend West a distant memory in this Badger Conference crossover match, which impacts playoff eligibility but not the Badger-Small Conference standings. The WIAA mandates each conference play seven games for playoff qualification purposes and teams which win four are automatically eligible. Since the Badger Small and Large Conferences only have seven teams apiece, a crossover contest was implemented.
The Golden Beavers lost to Monroe 39-0 in week one and fell 20-14 versus Baraboo in week two.
Beaver Dam is still trying to find itself offensively after losing junior tailback Gabe Klatt, who ran for 1,830 yards in 2021, to a torn ACL this summer. Junior quarterback Camron Mendoza is a capable playmaker and helps facilitate the team’s unique offense.
“Beaver Dam runs the single wing offense with two potential ballcarriers catching the snap,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “This presents its challenges. We have to make sure guys recognize an unbalanced line and their personnel.
“We also need to recognize passing threats. When you get tunnel vision, that’s when something else will bite you.”
The Golden Beavers use four down linemen on defense and play man-to-man in the secondary.
“Defensive linemen Michael Fox (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) and Ayden Garcia (6-3, 265) are guys we will have our hands full with,” Nelson said. “Beaver Dam has faced two totally different offenses from week one to week two, so we’ve seen a 4-4 and 4-3 on tape.”
The Blackhawks are focused on doing their job and not trying to make too much out of one play as they prepare to defend their home turf.
“We have a talented team and great kids,” Nelson said. “We have to make sure we take care of our business first and take it one play at a time.
“When people try to do too much all at once, mistakes will be made. If we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot this Friday, we have a great opportunity to compete and be successful.”
Jefferson (0-2) at Whitewater (0-2), 7 p.m., at Whitewater High School
Two teams desperate to get in the win column collide as longtime Rock Valley foes Jefferson and Whitewater meet for their annual clash.
Jefferson head coach Scott Slotten pointed to the war in the trenches as the biggest factor in determining who comes away victorious in their conference opener.
“Whitewater is a big team up front,” Slotten said. “They will come at us with a lot of formations offensively. They will give us a lot of different looks. It’s going to be a hard-fought game. I see a lot of similarities between us. It will be won or lost up front.
“Our line progressed on offense a lot versus Elkhorn last week. We need to take another big jump to push over the hump and get that first victory of the season.”
The Eagles have won 15 straight in the series, many in lopsided fashion, dating back to 2007.
Edgewood (2-0) at Lake Mills (2-0), 7 p.m., at Lake Mills High School
The seven Capitol Conference football teams combined to produce a record of 13-3 in nonconference play. Now, the gauntlet of league play begins with a pair of ranked foes going at it.
“It’s going to be a fun journey in the Capitol this year with a lot of good teams,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “We get to face one right away in Edgewood. They are well-coached with athletes in many spots and lots of guys they can get the ball out to. Our boys are excited for this week.”
Division four fourth-ranked Edgewood is averaging 39 points per game this season while Lake Mills has produced 43.5 points per contest. Huber was impressed with the arm strength of Crusaders 6-foot-4, 212-pound quarterback Ben Hanson.
“Hanson has one of the best arms, if not the best, in the conference from a strength standpoint,” Huber said. “He’s got a couple receivers who are capable of having big nights. Mark Haering plays tight end and receiver. They like to move him around. He’s vertical threat who can get up and catch contested 50-50 balls. Matt Garcia and Wes Hafer are other guys on the outside who run good routes.”
Lake Mills, ranked fifth in D4, is fired up for its home opener and would love to put a sour taste in the mouth of Edgewood, which is playing its first game as a Capitol member.
“We’re going to have to set the tone from a physicality standpoint and dominate and control the line of scrimmage,” Huber said. “We know Edgewood has a young sophomore two-way lineman in Jackson Kitzmiller, who will be a highly-touted guy for colleges in the years ahead. We’ll have to make good decisions in the offensive and defensive game and execute our game plan this week.
“It will be a good game between two good teams going into their first week of conference play. Energy and emotions will be high, and it should be a great game.”
Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) at Lodi (2-0), 7 p.m., Lodi High School
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team, ranked sixth in Division 4, opens Capitol Conference action in a hostile environment versus an unbeaten Blue Devils group.
Lodi runs its power rushing attack out of the shotgun this season and will call plenty of powers and counters, according to Lakeside Lutheran head coach Paul Bauer.
Lodi junior quarterback Mason Lane is a threat with his arm and legs, having amassed 235 rushing yards on 21 carries in last week’s 45-38 victory at McFarland.
“Kylar Clemens and Brady Puls share the running back duties and are both fine ball carriers, but Lane is an exceptional runner and the main threat,” Bauer said.
The Warriors are expecting the Blue Devils to present a 3-4 look on defense.
“Lodi has a few variations to the 3-4 that they will show,” Bauer said. “They are big up front and their linebackers flow to the ball very quickly.”
Lodi earned a 17-14 victory last season. The Warriors earned victories in 2018 and 2019, which snapped a five-game skid in the series.
Keys for Lakeside this week include slowing down Lodi’s rushing attack, executing the team’s blocking more successfully and being able to generate offense effectively on the ground, per Bauer.
“Should be a good battle,” Bauer said of the matchup. “It usually is. Lodi is a tough opponent to start the conference season.”
Week 3 Area Games on Friday
Palmyra-Eagle (1-1) at Cambridge (0-2)
Milwaukee Academy of Excellence (0-1) at Johnson Creek (0-2)
