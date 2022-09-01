Logan Kees
Fort Atkinson senior tight end Logan Kees runs after the catch during a nonconference game versus Milton at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Aug. 19. The Blackhawks host Beaver Dam on Friday.

 Nate Gilbert

Week three of the high school football season ushers in conference matchups statewide as teams begin vying for playoff eligibility and league crowns.

Fort Atkinson aims for a bounce-back performance versus Beaver Dam while longtime Rock Valley foes Jefferson and Whitewater square off each seeking their first victories. In the Capitol Conference, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran put their perfect records to the test against worthy foes.

