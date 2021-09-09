Jefferson’s football team hosts Monroe in a crucial Rock Valley Conference tilt in week 4 on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 RVC) are facing a Cheesemaker offense predominantly centered around running the ball.
“Like us Monroe is a run-first offense,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “They run wing T and they run it very well. Trap, sweep and dives will be the plays to stop. We must be ready for the occasional play-action pass.”
Monroe (2-1, 1-0), which is ranked 10th in this week’s Division 3 Coaches Poll, leans heavily on Keatin Sweeney (40 carries for 397 yards and eight scores) and Alex Hernandez (51 carries for 248 yards). JT Seagreaves, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound wideout and defensive end that is committed to play at the University of Wisconsin, is also involved in the ground attack (26 carries for 244 yards and four scores) and is a good candidate to be targeted when quarterback George Brukwicki airs it out.
The Cheesemakers, who went 5-0 this spring and handed Jefferson its only loss, 23-9, during the abbreviated campaign held earlier this year, have a sound defensive unit.
“Last year they ran an odd front against us,” Gee said. “They play very disciplined and are well-coached on the defensive side. We have emphasized getting great double teams and having effective blocks at the second level. We have shown so far this year we can move the ball if we can get our backs to the second level. Winning the battle of the line of scrimmage will be a key this week.”
One play here or there could determine the outcome between a pair of like-minded squads each with sights set on taking a step closer to conference supremacy.
“With two teams that run first and pass very little, possessions will be precious,” Gee said. “We need to be effective moving the football when we are on offense. If we are not, we may not get another opportunity to get the ball back for a while. The theme on defense is the same every week. Let’s get lined up right and put ourselves in a position to make plays. Should be an exciting game Friday. We are looking forward to it.”
SAUK PRAIRIE
AT FORT ATKINSON
Fort Atkinson’s football team looks to extend its win streak to three games with a home tilt against Sauk Prairie on Friday at 7 p.m. at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium in week four.
The Eagles (0-3, 0-1 Badger-Small) have had a rough go of it this fall. Sauk has been outscored a combined 111-15 in losses to Monroe, Beaver Dam and Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
“They’re better than their record shows,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “Their guys play hard. The defensive line is especially impressive. The kids hustle and play low and physical. Our offensive line and blocking will have our hands full taking care of those guys.”
The Blackhawks (2-1, 1-0), who beat Reedsburg 20-6 to open league play last week, are looking to win three straight games for the first time since 2013.
“Give a lot of credit to our senior class,” Nelon said. “As soon as we got home from Reedsburg (last Friday), they said ‘it’s on to Sauk’. I think that’s going to translate to all three phases. We’re trying to take care of the little things to play our best game of the season and show continued improvement.”
Sauk has shown a little of everything on tape offensively, according to Nelson.
Defensively, the Eagles have utilized odd- and even-man fronts.
“We’ll need to make sure our offensive blocking schemes are sound,” Nelson said. “Protecting our quarterback when we’re throwing and opening up holes when we’re running will be keys.”
This game, which is Fort’s second of four regular-season home games, is Military Night and Youth Night.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN AT BELOIT TURNER
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team looks for back-to-back Capitol Conference victories as it travels to face Beloit Turner on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Trojans (2-1, 0-1 Capitol) are a new member of the league this season. Turner was upended 34-8 at Luther Prep last week.
“They’ll try to pound it at you with a full house backfield, or they’ll go spread,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Even out of spread, the QB will run it. It starts with stopping the run and forcing them into predictable passing situations.”
Lakeside (1-2, 1-0) lit up the scoreboard in its 51-44 victory over Walworth Big Foot last week, amassing 389 total yards which included 45 carries for 337 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns.
“We are expecting to see a 4-4, maybe a 4-3,” Bauer said. “We have to be able to run our core veer plays.”
The Warriors will continue to preach ball security and the need to be more disciplined, according to Bauer.
LUTHER PREP AT LAKE MILLS
Two teams trending in opposite directions will clash when Luther Prep’s football team plays at Lake Mills on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Phoenix (3-0, 1-0 Capitol) are riding a nine-game win streak dating to last season while the L-Cats (1-2, 0-1) have been shutout in each of their last two games.
“Luther Prep is a 3-0 football team with a lot of momentum,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “We’re the underdogs for sure as we have been the last two weeks. We haven’t played four quarters of football. We have to hang onto the football. Hopefully in the fourth quarter we’re in a game with them and can come through with a win.”
Lake Mills has won the last five meetings, including last season’s 30-0 decision.
“They are still Lake Mills and will have that confidence and swagger when they play us,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “We go in and we’re the underdog. They are living off that winning edge from when they played us in the past. It’s going to be a tough one.”
Gregorius noticed an L-Cat attack centered on their players’ strengths.
”Lake Mills has faced tough competition the last two weeks in Edgewood and Columbus,” Gregorius said. “They are trying to do a lot of the things offensively they’ve done in the past while running the ball more. In the past, it’s been the quarterback’s arm or (Ben) Dunkleberger’s legs. This year, they’ve playing to strengths of their kids.”
Huber wants his group to play with a fire in their belly.
“We have to get tougher, more physical and play for four quarters,” Huber said. “We have to have a sense of urgency with a third of the year already over. It’s do or die for lack of a better word. We have to get moving and get things going in the right direction. This group has potential but potential only means so much. We need better execution on offense, defense and special teams.”
Luther Prep will be facing an odd-man front offensively.
”Their defense is very solid and can get to the ball,” Gregorius said. “It’s a bend don’t break type defense. That’s the tough part. We haven’t done a good job trying to solve that the last couple years. They have had our number.”
Turnovers and average starting field position will go a long way to determining the outcome as the Phoenix are looking to get over the hill and claim a victory in the annual series while the L-Cats look to right the ship and maintain supremacy in the rivalry.
”We can’t turn the ball over,” Gregorius said. “Field position is another big key. In Friday’s game against Turner, we didn’t turn it over and they did. It’s going to be the same thing this week. Can we hang onto the ball and sustain offense without punting or turning it over?”
EDGEWOOD AT WHITEWATER
Whitewater’s football program is scheduled to open its brand new turf playing field on Friday against Coaches Poll Division 4 fourth-ranked Edgewood (3-0, 1-0 RVC).
The Crusaders have a high-flying offense led by senior wideouts Jackson Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin recruit, and Cam Fane, who has 11 catches for 264 yards this season. The Crusaders, who average 32 points a game, blanked McFarland 35-0 last week.
The Whippets (1-2, 0-1) look to bounce back after a pair of lopsided shutout defeats to Portage and Monroe.
CAMBRIDGE AT WATERLOO
Waterloo has a chance to put newly-learned lessons to the test this week with a home game against Cambridge. The Blue Jays also enter the game with a 2-1 record, but with far more momentum.
After a 55-0 loss in week one at the hands of Belleville, Cambridge has turned it around nicely with a 61-42 win over Deerfield in week two and a 40-8 win over Palmyra-Eagle in week three. The Blue Jays are led offensively by senior running back Trey Colts, who has rushed for 416 yards and six touchdowns in his three games this season. Stopping Colts will be the key to Waterloo getting back in the win column in week four.
The Pirates are led by senior running back Eugene Wolff, who has rushed 79 times for 617 yards and seven touchdowns.
JOHNSON CREEK AT ST. JOHN’S
After a one-week layoff due to a forfeit by Wayland Academy, Johnson Creek (2-0) returns to the field against winless St. John’s (0-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Lancers, who are coming off a 52-6 loss to Cambria-Friesland, run Wing-T with a single back and two wings. Defensively, they run a 43 alignment with a cover four.
“They are a scary team,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We watched them on film first two weeks, and they had some new players come in last week that made some differences on their team.
“They like to pound the ball inside, and they are decent sized up front. Number 32 is not listed on the program, but he runs real hard and he plays middle linebacker, too. He’s a bruiser. They increased their numbers from 22 to 38 kids. That makes it somewhat hard to prepare. You’re not sure what you are going to get. Some kids come in later, because they don’t want to give up their whole summers. Some don’t come in until Labor Day weekend. The rest of us are starting practice Aug. 2.”
St. John’s is coached by Mike Fink, a former teammate of Wagner’s on the UW-Whitewater baseball team who previously served as varsity coach at Kettle Moraine.
“We expect a good game,” Wagner said. “Mike knows his stuff. I hope the layoff doesn’t hurt us. The first two weeks, we had done some pretty good things. But we’ve been going five weeks already and we had some illnesses and some kids banged up, so it wasn’t the worst thing in the world for us. We still got a conference win out of it.”
The Bluejays are the 10th-ranked team in this week’s Division 7 Coaches Poll.
PALMYRA-EAGLE AT PARDEEVILLE
Palmyra-Eagle’s football team travels to face Pardeeville (1-1, 0-1 ESC) on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Panthers (0-3, 0-1) will face a group on the heels of a 22-16 setback to Marshall. The Bulldogs have a run-heavy attack led by Derek Lindert (39 carries for 211 yards with three touchdowns this season) and Hayden Guenther (29 carries for 164 yards).
