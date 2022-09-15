With week five of the high school football season on the horizon, area squads will cross over the halfway point of the regular season Friday.
Here’s a look at the games on tap this week.
FORT ATKINSON at PORTAGE
The Blackhawks (2-2, 0-1 Badger Small) face a Warriors team which lost 35-0 at DeForest last week. Portage (2-2, 1-1) is fairly balanced offensively and quarterback Gavin Thompson has the arm strength to throw it deep.
“Thompson has a heck of an arm,” Fort football coach Nick Nelson said. “They aren’t necessarily a passing offense, but when they ask him to make plays he can do it. They have some big boys up front and the backs run very hard.
“Portage is very well coached. They’ve gotten better each week. Their score last week might not have been indicative of it. We have to make sure we are well-conditioned and ready to go for four quarters.”
The Blackhawks, who are looking to bounce back from last week’s overtime loss to Stoughton, won at Portage 29-16 last year and are playing only their second road tilt of the season.
Fort’s offense, which produced 380 yards and averaged six yards per play last week, will face a Warrior defense that mixes zone and man-to-man defenses. Garett Crawford is a versatile defender and Pierce Kristoff in the trenches are guys who stood out on film, per Nelson.
“We have to make sure we know their potential threats based on their alignments,” Nelson said.
The Blackhawks, who embark on their first of three road games in a four-week stretch, want to take the energy from a good week of practice to propel them come game time.
“We want to be competing a lot more in practice and picking up the level of intensity,” Nelson said. “We want to make sure we are pushing each other so the guy next to us is getting better as well. We have an opportunity on Friday and we’ll enjoy every minute of hard work we put in to the preparation for the game.”
JEFFERSON at MONROE
The Eagles face the stiffest of tests in week five.
Jefferson (1-3, 1-1 Rock Valley) travels to take on Monroe (4-0, 2-0), which is the top-ranked team in Division 3, in a rematch of the Level 3 game won by the Cheesemakers 28-24 en route to reaching Level 4 in 2021.
Monroe, unlike the Eagles, have plenty of key guys back from last season, including running back Alex Hernandez. The 6-foot, 234-pound senior already has 677 rushing yards and five scores this season for a Cheesemaker offense which is averaging 400 rushing yards a game.
“They look like the UW-Whitewater offensive line. Monroe is big up front and have talent in those big guys,” Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. “They have three talented running backs and fullbacks. They are also experienced from that semifinal team last year and return a lot of guys from 2021.
“Monroe is very talented and big on both sides of the ball. They run an offense that’s very efficient and going to be very tough to stop. As coaches, we have to put kids in the right positions and try to combat it. We know it’s going to be a tough challenge. Any given Friday, they are still high school football players, mistakes happen and we will have to capitalize on those.”
The Cheesemakers have pitched three shutouts this season. For the Eagles this week, it’s about being more efficient on offense, protecting the quarterback and sustaining drives, according to Slotten.
“That’s our biggest problem is we have one good drive and three crappy drives,” Slotten said. “We have to try and keep the ball out of their hands, which is not an easy task.”
Area week 5 schedule
Lake Mills (2-2, 0-2 Capitol) at Big Foot (1-3, 0-2)
Lakeside Lutheran (3-1, 1-1 Capitol) at New Glarus/Monticello (0-4, 0-2)
Cambridge (0-4, 0-2 Eastern Suburban) at Dodgeland (0-4, 0-2)
Palmyra-Eagle (2-2, 1-1 Eastern Suburban) at Markesan (4-0, 2-0)
Johnson Creek (2-3, 1-1 Trailways) at Randolph (4-0, 2-0)
Edgerton (1-3, 1-1 Rock Valley) at Whitewater (0-4, 0-2)
