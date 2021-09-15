Area football teams have reached the midway point of the regular season as week 5 kicks off Friday.
LAKE MILLS AT LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
The Lake Mills-Lakeside Lutheran rivalry provided two memorable games last season.
There was the Warriors’ 24-21 double overtime road victory during the regular season followed by the L-Cats returning the favor with a 21-19 road win in the WIAA Division 3 regional championship game in late November.
This year’s version will signal a return to normalcy for the Slider Bowl with Lakeside Lutheran set to host a packed house on Friday at 7 p.m. in week five.
Both sides have had their share of ups and downs this season. Lakeside (2-2, 2-0 Capitol) has won consecutive high-scoring league games while Lake Mills (2-2, 1-1) snapped a two-game slide with a double overtime victory over Luther Prep in week four.
On defense, the L-Cats will be tasked with stopping the veer.
“When they have the football, we have to first and foremost stop the run,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They’ve run the same thing for many years and they are very good at it. They rep it from a young age. They can throw it well this year and possess a little more of a balanced attack. It’s more pass-heavy from what I’ve seen in the past. Levi (Birkholz) is a great athlete and we have to be able to contain him. It all starts with being able to stop the run.”
The Warriors’ defense will face a balanced offense and wants to start by stopping the rushing attack, according to Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer.
Lake Mills will go up against a defense that’s big up front and has as disruptive of lineman as the conference possesses.
“Ben Buxa, in my opinion, is one of the best if not the best lineman in the conference,” Huber said. “He’s a beast on the inside. Have to identify where he’s at and know what he’s doing and where he’s going to be. They have big, physical and strong kids. There’s some new kids in the secondary and linebacker positions. They’re well-coached and will be ready to play come Friday.”
Bauer, who noted that the team expects to see a three-man front offensively with three or four linebackers behind it, wants to see his group continue improving in areas they have control over.
“We’ve got to clean up the number of turnovers and penalties,” Bauer said. “We need to sustain blocks better than we have been doing.”
The L-Cats, who broke a multi-decade long losing streak in games contested at LLHS last season, will look to earn consecutive wins on their crosstown rivals home field.
“We need better execution,” Huber said. “We’ve been using the word execution the last two weeks. Execution and being disciplined in all three phases.”
HONORING FIRST RESPONDERS
Lake Mills EMS, first responders, police, and fire departments will be honored at the game.
“Recently, a Lakeside Lutheran student was seriously injured in a boating accident on Rock Lake,” Lakeside Lutheran Activities Director Todd Jahns said. “Due to the swift response of the Lake Mills EMS and first responders, this student’s life was saved. While a long road to recovery remains, the family, friends and all of Lakeside are so thankful for our EMS, first responders and emergency personnel.”
The men and women who serve take great pride in being on call 24/7 and responding to 911 emergencies. In addition, they staff Lakeside and Lake Mills high school home football games, provide support for community recreational events, including the Lake Mills Triathlon, and other races and give educational talks to local schools.
Lake Mills EMS is a non-profit organization that relies heavily on donor support. At Friday’s game, donation buckets will be available near the ticket booth and at the concession stands for fans to support Lake Mills EMS. All money collected will go directly to the organization.
MCFARLAND AT WHITEWATER
Whitewater’s football team looks to return to the winning column with a week five RVC home contest against McFarland on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Whippets (1-3, 0-2 RVC), who have lost three straight, face a group on the heels of its first victory of the year. The Spartans (1-3, 1-1) beat East Troy 27-10 last week to snap a three-game slide but fell to Edgewood 35-0 the week prior.
McFarland isn’t afraid to air it out as junior quarterback Cooper Kennedy is 22-for-52 passing for 284 yards with five touchdowns, six interceptions. The Spartans have a pair of solid options out of the backfield in Travis Zadra (32 carries for 182 yards) and Chase Quelle (40 attempts for 160 yards).
This will be Whitewater’s second game on its new turf playing surface at Whippet stadium.
DODGELAND AT CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge’s football team looks for a bounce-back performance at home against Dodgeland in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Blue Jays (2-2, 1-1 ESC) got behind early during last week’s 33-14 loss versus Waterloo. Cambridge, which has only attempted 35 passes this season, goes as senior running back Trey Colts does. Colts, who is also a threat to score on returns, leads the team in rushing (51 carries for 487 yards with six touchdowns) and receiving (five catches for 70 yards).
The Trojans (0-4, 0-2) fell 50-27 to Markesan last week. Dodgeland has a rush-heavy attack led by senior fullback Caden Brugger, who has 73 attempts for 429 yards and five scores. Brugger also leads the team in receiving (six catches for 67 yards).
JOHNSON CREEK AT CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND
The Bluejays take a 3-0 record and a 2-0 mark in the Trailways into a showdown with Cambria-Friesland (2-2, 1-1). Both teams won handily over St. John’s by similar scores.
“It should be a really good one,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Two things with them, they are always well coached and they are very disciplined, regardless of numbers or size. This is one of the smaller Cambria teams we have faced, but they still execute like the old teams. They don’t make mistakes, which is a sign of good coaching. Jim Bylsma’s record and history speak for themselves.”
The Hilltoppers are coming off a 26-22 loss to Lourdes Academy. Quarterback Drake Burmania and running backs Owen Jones and Trevor Krueger are the featured skill players.
“With them, it’s Wing-T right, Wing-T left and trap up the middle,” Wagner said. “They run a 33 stack defense. I’m curious to see wha they will do when we go spread, if they extend their linebackers or not.”
The Bluejays shook off the rust of a bye week with a 55-13 win over St. John’s on Saturday.
“Offensively, I thought the first part of the game we were a little sloppy,” Wagner said. “We hadn’t taken a live snap in over two weeks. Our timing was a little bit off. We were jumping offsides, which is uncharacteristic of us.
“Once we got rolling and figured some things out, we were fine. Our athletes took over, we were fine. We are as skilled athletically as we have been in quite a while. We have two great receivers, Dylan Bredlow continues to get better at quarterback and we have the two Hartz boys in the backfield. The most impressive thing is I have been really pleased with our offensive and defensive line play. That was the big question going into the year. Obviously, we’ll find out Friday night. Cambra-Friesland is better than any team we’ve played to this point.”
MARKESAN AT PALMYRA-EAGLE
Palmyra-Eagle’s football team hosts Markesan in an Eastern Suburban Conference matchup on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Panthers (0-4, 0-2 ESC) face a group averaging 29 points per game that leans heavily on the ground game. Ryan Mast (49 carries for 396 yards), Tyler Mast (37 attempts for 273 yards) and Caleb Stoll (16 rushes for 272 yards) each average more than seven yards per carry for a group that is 4-0 overall and 2-0 in its league games.
Markesan knocked off Dodgeland 50-27 last week and beat Waterloo, 22-12, the week before.
