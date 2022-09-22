Fort Atkinson’s football team travels to face Badger-Small conference leader Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday in week 6.

The Blackhawks (2-3, 0-2 Badger Small) are reeling a bit at the moment having lost back-to-back games and with injuries taking their toll on the offense, a unit which played without starting quarterback Dane Brost and tailback Mason Dressler in a 26-14 loss to Portage last week.

