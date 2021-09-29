Area football teams embark on their last third of the nine-game regular season on Friday in week seven.
LAKE MILLS at WALWORTH BIG FOOT
The Lake Mills football team can become playoff-eligible and extend its win streak to four games against host Walworth Big Foot in a Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The L-Cats (4-2, 3-1 Capitol) are tied with Columbus for second place in the league and sit one game behind Lodi, which travels to Lake Mills in week eight.
The Chiefs (3-4, 2-2) have a trio of playmakers offensively.
“Big Foot has some really good athletes at quarterback, running back and receiver,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “If you stop those three, you’re doing ok. We’ll have our hands full. Their record doesn’t dictate who they are as a team. They are still searching to get into the playoffs as well and will be hungry.”
Quarterback Basil Demco presents a dual-threat with 613 passing yards and eight touchdowns along with 392 rushing yards, averaging five yards per carry, along with three touchdowns. Tailback Jax Hertel averages 7.5 yards per tote and 128 rushing yards per game, finding the end zone on six occasions. Receiver Alex Schmitz has 21 catches for 385 yards and four scores and has also returned a punt for a TD.
“It all starts with Demco,” Huber said. “We have to keep him contained and in the pocket. He’s good with both his legs and his arm. He knows what he’s doing. We’ll need to have eyes on Schmitz on the outside. He’s a 6-foot-3 tall, lanky receiver that catches the ball with his hands and runs good routes. Hertel runs between the tackles and hard. We need to get hats to the ball because he doesn’t go down easily.”
Lake Mills will be looking to establish the line of scrimmage, a key in last week’s 23-6 victory over Turner.
“It starts and stops at the line of scrimmage,” Huber said. “If we win the line of scrimmage, we’ll have a good night. Thought we took a step as an o-line last week. The d-line has been outstanding. Those groups took a step last week and need to make a bigger step this week. If we can do that, it should be a fun week.”
Huber also emphasized the importance of execution and ball security on offense, adding that the Chiefs have a multi-dimensional defense.
LAKESIDE LUTH. at LUTHER PREP
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it travels to face Luther Prep in a Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Warriors (2-4, 2-2 Capitol) have lost their last two outings by a combined four points.
The Phoenix (4-2, 2-2) enter on the heels of a 29-7 setback versus Columbus and have won just once in the rivalry (9-7 in 2019) since 2009.
Luther Prep’s offense is led by senior running back Josiah Moore, who averages 135 rushing yards per game and has 12 touchdowns.
“He’s a good running back, athletic and tough to bring down,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Our tackling and assignment discipline has to improve.”
The Warriors have seen a 4-4 look defensively in this matchup in the past but will be preparing for a multitude of schemes this week, according to Bauer.
Lakeside needs two victories in its last three games to become playoff-eligible.
“The keys don’t change much for us from week to week,” Bauer said. “We need to run the ball and stop the run.”
CAMBRIDGE at MARSHALL
Cambridge’s football team travels to face first-place Marshall in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Cardinals (6-0, 4-0 ESC) are tied atop the league standings with Markesan. Marshall upended Dodgeland 62-8 last week and averages 33 points per game.
The Blue Jays (3-3, 2-2) will be tasked with stopping tailbacks Matthew Motl (seven yards per attempt on 76 carries with seven touchdowns) and Bryce Frank (8.4 yards per tote on 49 rushes with five scores). Quarterback Craig Ward has a 58 percent completion rate, throwing for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns, four interceptions this season.
EDGERTON at WHITEWATER
Whitewater’s football team hosts Edgerton for homecoming on Friday at 7 p.m. in a Rock Valley matchup.
The Whippets (1-5, 0-4 RVC) have lost five in a row while the Crimson Tide (0-6, 0-4) are losers of six consecutive.
Edgerton, which averages 11 points per game, fell 34-7 against Edgewood last week and isn’t afraid to air the ball out. Quarterbacks Braden Troeger and Aydan Hanson have each attempted over 50 passes. Troeger has four touchdowns, four interceptions on 56 percent passing while Hanson had five touchdowns to go along with four interceptions, completing throws at a 36 percent clip.
Senior running back/linebacker Carter Friend leads the Whippets in rushing (81 attempts for 279 yards) and tackles (38 including five for a loss).
LOURDES at JOHNSON CREEK
Lourdes Academy brings a perfect record into Johnson Creek on Friday.
The Knights (6-0, 4-0 Trailways) run a spread offense with 1,000-yard passer Wade Lindahl and receivers Thomas Derleth and Adam Arnoldussen. Marshall Koch and Gabe Kohn are the fullbacks with nearly 600 rushing yards combined.
“They run spread,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “As always, they’ve got skill kids on the edge that can run and catch the ball as well as anybody in our league. They’ve got two really good sized fullbacks. One is 5-foot-9, 260 pounds and the other is 6-1, 204. We’ll have our hands full. We have some things set up defensively that will hopefully slow them down.”
Lourdes runs a 35 defense.
“They roll up their outside linebackers,” Wagner said. “We put in a few new wrinkles on offense, but we also got back to basics this week. We have to eliminate mistakes. When we get the ball inside the red zone, we can’t have fumbled snaps to beat good teams, and Lourdes is a good team.”
Johnson Creek enters the game 4-2 and 2-2 in conference.
PALMYRA-EAGLE at CLINTON
Palmyra-Eagle’s football team plays at Clinton on Friday at 7 p.m. in an Eastern Suburban game.
The Cougars (3-3, 1-3 ESC) have had to forfeit each of the last two weeks due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the program.
The Panthers (0-6, 0-4) will be facing a rush-heavy offense led by Abel Espinoza (44 attempts for 383 yards and five TDs) and Peyton Bingham (65 attempts for 293 yards and four scores).
