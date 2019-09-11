Fort Atkinson (0-3, 0-1 Badger South) at Stoughton (2-1, 1-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Collins Field, Stoughton High School
RADIO: 940 AM WFAW
with Brett Ketterman and Josh Smith
It takes a long time to turn a freight liner around in the middle of the ocean.
The next step in course correction for the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks is to completely buy into three simple terms: “alignment, assignment and technique.”
“It’s been a trade off. Overall, we have to take the next step. We have to be consistent in doing what we need to be doing,” Grayvold said. “Really good teams can overcome mistakes, but we’re not good enough to do that yet.
“We have to be really good on alignment, assignment and technique. It’s hard. The hard because at one point nine of our 11 guys were sophomores and juniors. As the season gets older, the kids get older in some regard. We’re getting better. Our kids are playing hard. It’s just where we’re at as a program.”
Fort Atkinson lost against Milton last week. It was the 13th time in a row the Blackhawks have lost and the 12th in a row to start Grayvold’s career as a head coach. Stoughton defeated Oregon, 42-34, in its first Badger South game of the season.
Jack Nelson is the Wisconsin committed left tackle for the Vikings. Whether the Blackhawks are in position or not, he’ll be able to make room for the Stoughton ball carriers to run. More than ever to this point in the season, it will take a rallying defense to contain the Vikings.
“They’re big. They’re really big. It helps that their left tackle is a top player in the country,” Fort Atkinson coach Brady Grayvold said. “But more importantly and we talk a lot about it; everybody talks about it; but it really matters for us: I don’t know if we can necessarily be worried about what other teams are doing or where their best players are.
“For us to make ourselves a better football team, it’s not what the other team is doing or who they have. That stuff is important, but right now we need to be as focused as we can be on what we need to do.”
Jefferson (2-1, 2-1 RVC) vs. Brodhead/Juda (1-2, 1-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Jefferson High School
RADIO: None
They were a little bit shell shocked.
The Jefferson Eagles got steamrolled by the Evansville Blue Devils last week, but the season goes on and the Eagles (2-1 overall, 2-1 RVC) must try to rebound at home in Week 4 against Brodhead/Juda (2-1 overall, 2-1 RVC).
“This is a bounce back game for us and the indications have been good this week,” Jefferson coach Steve Gee said. “But when we were getting off the field that we can do a lot of things at practice, but it’s going to matter what we do on Friday.”
The matchup against Brodhead/Juda is always a challenge for Jefferson. Gee credits the Cardinals for being a competitive, physical bunch that plays a ball-control style of play.
Just as the Eagles try to hang onto the ball for full-field drives often highlighted by a dedication to monotony, Brodhead/Juda will try to do the same from a shotgun snap.
“The only thing different (from previous Brodhead/Juda teams) is that they line up in pistol instead of under center,” Gee said. “But they’re still running power and counter. Very similar to us, they’re going to run the ball and try to lull you to sleep and then beat you deep.
“They ran power six plays in a row against Clinton. That’s something we would do too, if we see something, we’re going to make you prove you can stop it. I think it’s going to be one of those games that will be in the middle of the field for a whole lot of it and possessions are going to be precious.”
Ball control was the downfall for Jefferson last week. The Eagles fumbled twice and threw a pair of interceptions.
If they can regroup, the Eagles will be right back on track to get back into the playoffs.
Lakeside Lutheran (1-2) at Marshall (0-3)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Marshall High School
RADIO: KOOL 106.5 FM with
Sean Maloney and John Kipper
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team faces its second of three straight road tilts with a week 4 game at Marshall to finish off non-conference play.
Marshall junior Dylan Horstmeyer (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) does a little bit of everything for the Cardinals.
“He’s played some quarterback and running back,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They split him out. He’s a very good ball player.”
Horstmeyer is the linchpin for the Cardinal option look on offense.
“It’ll be good for us, it’s the first true option team we’ve faced this year,” Bauer said. “We’ve been struggling a bit with the discipline of the game. This just magnifies that. You have to be disciplined when facing an option team.”
Marshall has size up on the line to pressure senior quarterback Matt Davis and keep Lakeside’s tailbacks in check.
“They’re big up front, certainly size-wise the biggest team we’ve faced to this point,” Bauer said.
The Warriors have racked up 684 yards of total offense in the last two outings, a positive development with league play looming.
Lakeside has held fourth-quarter leads in each of its two losses this season as the team looks to close the non-conference schedule at 2-2 and with momentum heading to Capitol North play in Week 5.
OTHER GAMES Friday’s games Whitewater (1-2 RVC) vs. Walworth Big Foot (0-2 RVC), 7 p.m. Lake Mills (2-1) at West Salem (0-3)
The Lake Mills football team hits the road for the first time this season for a week 4 meeting with West Salem, a new opponent for the L-Cats.
West Salem has been outscored 65-27 in its three losses to open the season, but the Panthers do have talent on the offensive side.
“Austin Sevier (6-foot, 170 pounds) and David Lattos (6-3, 190) are athletes,” Lake Mills football coach Dan Ferkovich said. “Their running back runs hard and they have some big boys (on the interior).”
West Salem has used both Noah LaFleur and Justin Barney under center to lead a usually balanced attack.
“They run and pass about 50-50,” Ferkovich said. “Just thinking we are going to load up the box and stop the run is wrong. We have to be sound and tackle well. We have to play assignment football. They run a little motion. We have to be ready. One weakness for us is team’s pounding it up the middle. Recognizing plays designed to run up the middle (will be important).”
The Panthers lineup in a 34 defense and will use outside linebackers near the line of scrimmage to try and slow down junior quarterback Adam Moen and the L-Cat offense.
“They’re going to run a 34,” Ferkovich said. “It’s going to look like a 52 with outside linebackers on the line of scrimmage. They’re either going to put safeties over the top with some pressure. Or do like Onalaska did and move outside linebackers over our slot guys. We will prepare for both. We have to make sure we make good cuts and finds holes in the defense. If they leave guys uncovered, we have to make reads quickly and get the ball downfield to our athletes.”
Lake Mills has scored 79 total points the last two weeks in wins over New Glarus/Monticello and Onalaska, thanks in part to the performance of the offensive line in pass protection.
“The offensive line was outstanding in pass blocking,” Ferkovich said of Friday’s effort against Onalaska. “Run blocking we have to work on some things. We usually pass first to run, against Onalaska we ran first to pass. As far as pass blocking, it was outstanding.”
The L-Cats are a road win away from picking up their third consecutive victory heading into Capitol North action in Week 5. Palmyra-Eagle (3-0, 1-0 Trailways Large) vs. Horicon/Hustisford (2-1, 0-0)
Horicon/Hustisford (Husticon) kick off Large Trailways Conference play with a road game against Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
The Panthers bring back the majority of skill players from their potent spread offense. Senior quarterback Brandon Wilde has 696 yards passing. Receivers Danny Hammond (322 yards receiving) and Nolan Kopydlowski (119) are his top threats.
“They do spread the ball out and use multiple receivers,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. “Their main target is Hammond. He’s a big, tall receiver. They did run the ball really well against Dodgeland. They run a lot of screens — right, left, middle, and screens by wide receivers. They’ve gotten a lot more creative this year. Wilde just sits in the pocket, the ball is gone in less than three seconds. He’s trusting line to protect him and bringing it.
“Defensively, they bring a ton of pressure, with five or six constantly blitzing. They do different stunts to throw you off, looking for ways to get after the quarterback.
“I was worried about them last year with everybody coming back. Wilde still throws the ball well and they’ve got some playmakers on that team.”
Husticon senior quarterback Dylan Schmitt has 564 yards passing and 346 yards rushing the Marshfalcons. Zach Kehl has 205 yards receiving. Dylan Kuehl has 186 yards receiving.
“Our offensive line has to do a great job with all that heavy blitzing, first and foremost,” Mueller said. “We have to take care of the ball and run our plays and be consistent, but better. Defensively, we have to stick with our keys, when the game changes, focused on Wilde’s eyes.” Johnson Creek (3-0, 1-0 Trailways Small) at Cambria-Friesland (2-1, 0-0)
Johnson Creek resumes its rivalry with Cambria-Friesland in a Small Trailways clash on Friday.
The Hilltoppers feature quarterback Joseph Pulver and running backs Max Raymond and Cade Burmania.
“The run a little pistol,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Pulver is a really good athlete. Burmania and Raymond are two backs who are pretty explosive. Aidan Knudson is really good on the offensive line. They try to get the ball to Burmania and Raymond.
“They are very well coached. (Coach) Jim Bylsma adjusts to what he has as far as talent. We’ll see a little twins action. That’s something we haven’t seen in the past. They’ve been a power football team. Their bread and butter is still powers and sweeps, but also some counters. They are throwing more than they have in the past, with a good quarterback.”
Cambria-Friesland runs a stack 44 defensively.
“They put eight men in the box and bring a lot of pressure. They force your hand to throw. That’s a good football team, the best team we’ve played to this point.”
Johnson Creek senior quarterback Justin Swanson has 250 yards passing with five touchdowns and 273 yards rushing with six touchdowns for the Bluejays, who have dominated all opponents thus far this season.
“We’re doing the things we need to do to win football games,” Wagner said. “Our quarterback is in his third year as the starter. Sam Budig has stepped up at running back. Alex Garza moved to a wing. Our offensive line has done a phenomenal job maintaining blocks up front. Defensively, we’ve been sound all year.”
For updates, follow @ByJalenKnuteson and @JohnClaudeMill on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.