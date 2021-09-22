Four area teams are set to host conference games this week.
BELOIT TURNER AT LAKE MILLS
The Lake Mills football team looks to extend its win streak to three games with a home Capitol Conference game versus Beloit Turner on Friday at 7 p.m.
The L-Cats (3-2, 2-1 Capitol) have won a pair of down-to-the-wire games the past two weeks, knocking off Luther Prep in double overtime in week four before last week’s game-winning two-point conversion caught by junior wide receiver JP Rguig with less than two minutes to go in a 14-13 victory at Lakeside Lutheran.
Lake Mills played its first turnover-free game of the season last week.
“We did a good job last week of taking care of the ball and we have to continue to do that,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “It’s been about us. We tell the guys that in practice. It’s always been about us. It’s about how we play and execute on both sides. We have to play physical on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Have to establish the line of scrimmage and limit the explosive plays. If we do that, we should have a good day.”
The Trojans (2-3, 0-3) lost 24-6 at Lodi last week, extending their losing streak to three games.
Quarterback Sean Fogel has a 45 percent completion rate and 800 passing yards this season, throwing seven touchdowns against one interception.
In the backfield, Camben Combs and Connor Hughes both average over five yards per carry and have combined for nine rushing touchdowns.
“They are athletic, fast and physical,” Huber said. “They fly to the football on defense. Combs is a good running back and they have several good athletes they will throw it up to on the outside. Overall, a pretty solid football team.”
LODI AT LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team welcomes first-place Lodi to town for a Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Warriors (2-3, 2-1 Capitol) came up a play short during Friday’s 14-13 home loss in the Slider Bowl to Lake Mills.
The Blue Devils (5-0, 3-0) beat Beloit Turner 24-6 last week and average 36 points per game despite losing stud tailback Lucas Heyroth in the season-opener.
“They’ve got a huge offensive line and their run-to-pass ratio is about 2 to 1,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They are a power-running team.”
Tailbacks Jaylen Montgomery, who averages 147 yards per game and has seven touchdowns, and Kylar Clemens, who has three TDs and 182 rushing yards on 25 carries, carry much of the load out of the backfield
QB Keegan Fleischman has a 49 percent completion rate, 391 passing yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions and two rushing scores.
The Blue Devils have shown primarily a 3-4 look defensively.
“They’ve played a 3-4 most of the time this year, but we’ll also prepare for a 3-3 and a 4-3,” Bauer said. “They are very athletic and aggressive. We’ll have to be able to sustain a running game. The linebackers and defensive backs are outstanding.”
Lakeside sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna, who made his first career start last week, will be under center again, facing a Lodi group that is ranked third in the Division 4 Coaches Poll.
“We’re hoping we can build on the progress we made last week,” Bauer said. “We’ll try to expand the playbook a bit this week for the young QB. There will be no margin for error.”
PARDEEVILLE AT CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge’s football team looks for consecutive victories, and four wins in its last five games, with a home Eastern Suburban Conference tilt against Pardeeville on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Blue Jays (3-2, 2-1 ESC) and Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1) are each one game behind Marshall and Markesan in the conference race.
Pardeeville averages 18 points per game and received a forfeit win versus Clinton last week. The Bulldogs then scheduled nonconference foe Shiocton, which they blanked 27-0.
Derek Lindert, who averages six yards a carry, has five rushing scores, seven successful two-point conversions and is the team’s leading rusher and receiver. Hayden Guenther averages six yards per rush on 52 attempts, scoring three times.
RANDOLPH AT JOHNSON CREEK
The logjam for second place in the Trailways should clear up a bit when Johnson Creek hosts Randolph for homecoming on Friday.
Both teams enter the game with 2-1 conference records. The Rockets (3-2 overall) blasted Deerfield 56-8 last week, while the Bluejays (4-1) are looking to bounce back from a 36-28 loss to Cambria-Friesland.
“They are well coached,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said of Randolph. “Tom Chase does a great job and they have had a great run the last couple of years.”
The Rockets run a flex bone offense featuring quarterback Nate Kok (415 yards passing), running back Traiton Lininger (445 rushing) and receivers Sam Greiger (271) and Travis Alwin (131).
“Alvin moved from guard to tight end this year,” Wagner said. “He’s 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. He’s a middle linebacker as well who is all over the field. He’ll play next year at the next level. Greiger is another tall receiver at 6-4, 170. They want ball control with the flex bone and to run veer against us like they’ve done most of the year. They have decent size up front. They are similar to C-F in regards to physicality.”
Randolph plays a 4-3, cover 4 defense.
“I’ll be interested to see when we go spread how they will adjust to our trips look,” Wagner said. “Alvin is their leading tackler. He’s been a mainstay at linebacker the last three years. They have a solid team. We knew we could have a tough stretch after St. John’s with Cambria and Randolph and then Lourdes.
“After watching film from last week, we didn’t play bad, but we just didn’t make plays, we just didn’t make plays on defense. We scored every time we had the ball but one time when we beat ourselves. It came down to who made the least mistakes. Every team we play from here on in is going to be a dogfight.”
We’ve got four games left. We’ll take them one at a time. Our total focus is on Randolph. I hope we can get a couple more wins and maybe win out, and then we’ll see where we are at.”
PALMYRA-EAGLE AT WATERLOO
Palmyra-Eagle's football team travels to face Waterloo in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Panthers (0-5, 0-3 ESC) face a Pirates (3-2, 1-2) team that fell at Marshall 15-14 a week ago.
Waterloo is led offensively by tailback Eugene Wolff, who has 143 carries for 919 yards and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Cal Hush completes 53 percent of his passes and has thrown for 611 yards with nine touchdowns, two interceptions this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.