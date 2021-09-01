Conference play opens up statewide on Friday as team’s embark on seven-game league schedules universally for the first time.
FORT ATKINSON AT REEDSBURG
Fort Atkinson’s football team aims to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2016 with a road date versus Reedsburg, opening Badger-Small Conference play, on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Beavers (0-2) lost to Watertown 27-7 last week and fell in overtime to Evansville 34-33 in week one.
“They do everything well,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “They are 0-2 but not because they are just getting beat. It’s a mistake here or there, which you’ll see early in the season. We know they are going to correct those mistakes and play their best game.”
Reedsburg senior quarterback Bryant Yanke has completed 52 percent of his passes but has four interceptions, one touchdown. Yanke is also the team’s leading rusher with 28 carries for 131 yards.
“Their offense is balanced,” Nelson said. “They throw the ball well and also run the ball. Will try to get you in bad formations. If they have the mismatch, they’ll take advantage of it. You can tell they are well-coached.”
The Beavers utilize a 3-3 defense, as did West Bend West last week, but play it differently, according to Nelson.
“They have good personnel in the secondary and run a lot of man coverage,” Nelson said.
Fort (1-1) is focused on things it can control offensively, a list that includes cutting down on penalties, while ensuring communication is consistent on defense.
“Offensively we’ve been shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and mental mistakes,” Nelson said. “We need to clean that up.
“Defensively if we communicate and play sound, we’ll stay in the game. Special teams wise we’ve done a good job flipping the field and taking advantage of that third phase of the game. It’s going to take all three phases to ensure we have a fun bus ride home.”
JEFFERSON AT
EVANSVILLE
Jefferson’s football team is scheduled to resume its season after a one-week hiatus with a Rock Valley Conference road date against Evansville.
The Blue Devils (1-1) won at Reedsburg in overtime, 34-33, in week one before getting beat by Brodhead/Juda 35-0.
Evansville senior quarterback Chase Maves threw for five touchdowns and 385 yards in the team’s opener but was 2-for-13 for 13 yards with an interception last week.
“Evansville runs multiple formations and has a good mix of run and pass,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “Aligning properly on defense is the key. If we do not get lined up properly, they will take advantage of the opportunity to get a big play.”
The Blue Devils are known to give opposing offenses varying looks.
“Historically they like to move around,” Gee said. “We need to read what’s going on at the line of scrimmage and keep the big picture in mind. It’s important that we understand the whole play and what we need to do to adjust at the line if needed.”
Evansville wideout Trevor Bahrs has 229 receiving yards and three touchdowns on six catches this season. The Eagles (1-0), who won the last meeting between these programs 49-20 on Apr. 23, are looking to prevent chunk gains.
“I’m sure we are both emphasizing eliminating the big plays,” Gee said. “If Evansville is going to score, we want to make them earn it on a long drive. Garth (Coats) will have his guys ready to play. It will be an exciting game.”
COLUMBUS AT
LAKE MILLS
Lake Mills’ football team looks to bounce back in week three as the team hosts Columbus to open the Capitol Conference schedule.
The L-Cats (1-1) have won three straight against the Cardinals (2-0), who welcome Andrew Selgrad to the program as the new head coach after previously serving as defensive coordinator at Fond du Lac.
“Columbus is going to be well-coached with good athletes,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They are big, strong and physical. Offensively they try to establish the run. They know they’re big, strong and physical and want to lean on you. Occasionally, they take a shot through the air.
“Defensively, going into this game its two complete different offenses in back-to-back weeks. Edgewood has athletes on the outside and looked to air it out quite a bit. This week it’s the opposite, Columbus packs it in and looks to run the football.”
Columbus has earned a pair of runaway victories this season, routing Omro 34-0 and beating Platteville 42-6 last week. The Cardinals have a pair of featured tailbacks in Colton Brunell (32 carries for 286 yards with five touchdowns) and Andrew Pfeffer (22 totes for 243 yards with two scores).
Huber was impressed with Columbus’s film defensively, too.
“They fly around and have guys who want to go to the football,” Huber said. “They have a good linebacker and secondary unit. Not very big, but they fly around and are fast and physical. We’ll have our hands full on both sides of the football.”
Lake Mills will be preaching ball security this week as it looks to hit the reset button after last week’s 20-0 loss at Edgewood, opening the league year on the right foot along the way.
“The biggest thing is taking care of the football,” Huber said. “In the last two games, we’ve had five turnovers and it could have been more depending on how things were called. Taking care of the football is priority No. 1. Priority No. 2 is to establish the offensive line in the trenches and dominate the line of scrimmage.”
WALWORTH BIG FOOT AT LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team looks to get back to its winning ways with a Capitol Conference opener against Walworth Big Foot.
The Chiefs (1-1) are new members of the league this season and lost to Whitewater 24-19 in week one before winning 27-18 versus East Troy.
“They run a spread offense with the quarterback in shotgun and one back behind him with lots of read option,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “We have to be very disciplined on both sides of the center. They have very good athletes at the quarterback (Basil Demco), tailback (Jax Hertel) and wide receiver (Alex Schmitz) positions.”
Hertel is averaging 10 yards a carry this season, rushing for 281 yards, and Demco is 9-for-24 passing for 177 yards with three touchdowns, one interception.
Bauer expects Big Foot to deploy a 3-4-4 defense and emphasized the importance for the Warriors to be able to move the ball on the ground.
Lakeside has been plagued by turnover issues on its relatively youthful offense, something the team will need to rectify to come away with its first victory of 2021.
“Ball security is job number one this week and the number one key to success,” Bauer said. “We have to cut down on turnovers.”
WHITEWATER AT MONROE
The Whippets (1-1) will face a run-heavy Cheesemaker offense, one that averages 35.5 points per game, in week three.
Monroe (1-1) opened the year by throttling Sauk Prairie 43-7 and lost in overtime at Mount Horeb/Barneveld 29-28 last week.
The Cheesemakers are led offensively by Keatin Sweeney (33 carries for 232 yards and four touchdowns), also featuring senior JT Seagreaves, a 6-foot-6 versatile weapon who is committed to play at the University of Wisconsin.
Monroe has attempted only 12 passes but has five players averaging 4.5 yards per carry or more.
Whitewater looks to erase the sting of last week’s 56-0 decision at Portage, welcoming Monroe to the Rock Valley Conference with a loss.
CAMBRIDGE AT PALMYRA-EAGLE
Cambridge looks for consecutive winning weeks while Palmyra-Eagle looks to find its footing during a week three Eastern Suburban Conference clash.
The Blue Jays (1-1) enter on the heels 61-42 victory over Deerfield, one that saw senior Trey Colts find the end zone on seven occasions. Colts returned a pair kicks for touchdowns while carrying it 23 times for 276 yards with five scores.
Cambridge’s defense also intercepted a pair of passes, helping the team rebound from a week one loss to Belleville.
The Panthers (0-2), who have been outscored 101-14 this season, will be facing an offense intent on running the football, having thrown only 18 passes through two games.
P-E’s Chance Scheel is 28-for-57 for 311 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions this year.
BLUEJAYS OFF
Johnson Creek was scheduled to face Wayland Academy this week, but Wayland cancelled its season, so the Bluejays will have a bye. They travel to face Delafield St. John’s on Friday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.
