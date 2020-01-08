Dan Bayreuther got his head coaching start in Fort Atkinson before winning 350 games as head coach of the Janesville Craig softball team from 1994-2018.
On Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association named Bayreuther and four other former coaches as the 2020 Hall of Fame class. The festivities will take place at the WFSCA coach’s clinic at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Hall of Fame social will begin at 4 p.m. and the banquet will follow at 5 p.m.
Bayreuther will be joined in this class by Joel Claassen of Milwaukee Pius Catholic, Gary Haus of Rice Lake, Jim Lawinger of Hamilton Sussex and Platteville and John Peterson, a WIAA Master Umpire.
Bayreuther, who graduated from Jefferson, coached for three years at Fort Atkinson from 1990-93. The Blackhawks went 44-19 over those three years and won a conference title in his final season at the helm.
His overall record was 394-229. His teams won six conference championships, nine regional titles and one sectional championship. He coached 55 first-team all-conference players and eight all-state players. Twelve of his players played in the WFSCA All Star Game.
Bayreuther was preceded at Fort Atkinson by Paul Olson, who coached the Blackhawks to a 111-58 record over 10 years as head coach.
Olson was a member of the 2013 WFSCA Hall of Fame Class.
