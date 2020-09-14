MADISON — More than a teammate. A friend and a sister.
When the Fort Atkinson girls golf team had a fellow player in the hospital Monday, the team showed what friendship is all about.
Without top golfer Natalie Kammer, Fort Atkinson lost a golf match, 186-217, to Madison Edgewood Monday at Yahara Hills.
“We went and paid a visit to Natalie at the hospital,” Leibman said. “We made some signs for her. We tried to give her some emotional support. She really wanted to be there and play.
"We had asked them if we wanted to do this, and they said they definitely did. "There was nothing they wanted to do more than be there for Natalie.
“They (the team) just wanted to be there for their teammate, friend and sister.”
On the golf course, the Blackhawks altered starting five put on an inspiring performance.
Brooke Leibman led the way with a 49. Rachel Edwards was one shot behind with a 50. Taylor Dressler carded a 53, while Sarah Mepham recorded a 65. Fort Atkinson’s five was rounded out with Eden Portugal’s 69.
Payton Neste shot an 84.
“Then they performed. They performed probably one of their best ever,” Leibman said.
“Those scores blew away their best scores.
“They rose above and dug deep. They tried to represent what friendship is all about.”
The final result hardly mattered Monday. Some things are more important.
“They really stepped it up,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “This is why I coach. I cannot be more proud to know these people, be part of their lives and see them step up.
"This is life. These are life moments."
