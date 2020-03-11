WHITEWATER — Tom Grosinske will be the next head coach of the Whitewater High School baseball team, according to Whitewater athletic director Justin Crandall.
Grosinske is the principal at Washington Elementary in Whitewater and previously served as the head football coach at Whitewater High School (2015-16) and as an assistant on the baseball team at the school.
“What excites me about Tom is that he’s extremely passionate about anything he does,” Crandall said. “He’s jumping in with both feet and it’s go-go. He’s a big team guy, they are going to play together as a team. Just his excitement he is going to bring everyday is just what I’m looking forward to seeing.”
Grosinske attended Whitewater High School and played football at UW-Whitewater from 1991-1994.
“He just cares about Whitewater, he is very involved in the community,” said interim Whitewater Unified School District District Administrator Jim Shaw.
Former Whitewater Athletic Director Jim Pease coached the baseball team last season, but resigned May 28 of last year.
“It was a disruptive year last year and we wanted it (the hiring) to be as successful as possible,” Shaw said. “That’s why I asked Tom to do it. I’m very pleased.”
The baseball team begins practice in less than two weeks.
“Obviously, we would have liked to have it (hiring a new head coach) done by last summer where you post it along teaching jobs,” Crandall said. “That’s really the prime time to post those head jobs. We got a late start and we had to work to find people interested.”
Dan Gnatzig, the head coach of the Whitewater boys basketball team, will serve as the head assistant coach for Grosinske on the varsity team.
Whitewater opens up regular season play March 31 at Hononegah (Ill.).
(0) comments
