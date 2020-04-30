WHITEWATER — Abby Grosinske was ready to show off the work she put in during the offseason during the track and field season this spring.
Grosinske played on the girls basketball team this winter, but still made time to work on track and field events on weekends. Although she won’t get the chance to display her offseason work this spring due to concerns of COVID-19, a disease spread by the novel coronavirus, her hard work paid off in another way.
Grosinske signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at Troy University Thursday at her home in Whitewater.
But how does a school all the way down in Alabama (931.3 miles away from Whitewater) find a thrower from Whitewater, Wisconsin with no senior flim?
Grosinske believes the canceled spring sports season gave colleges more time to focus on recruits. She said her recruiting process picked up steam about three weeks ago, the same time she received an email from Troy throws coach Michelle Clayton.
“My recruiter did a lot for me, he helped out tremendously by showcasing me,” Grosinske said. “Also my club coach really did a lot with talking with coaches and showing them all the work I did over the winter, because sadly I couldn’t this spring.”
Grosinske said she was initially worried that she wouldn’t be able to show potential coaches her new distances she acquired in the winter this track season.
“I was worried I wouldn’t get the same amount of attention that I was going to, but when I started talking to more coaches I wasn’t as worried and started to relax,” Grosinske said. “I felt this (Troy) was the best thing for me.”
At Troy — which competes at the NCAA Division I level in the Sun Belt Conference — Grosinske said she’ll compete in shot put, discuss, weight and hammer throws between the indoor and outdoor seasons.
As far as her senior season at Whitewater, Grosinske was hoping to make it back to the state track meet with her relay teams. Last season she competed at state in the 400-meter relay and 800-meter relay.
Grosinske also was hoping to qualify for state in throwing events, something she didn’t do last season.
“I also was looking to possibly break a school record this year, but obviously I didn’t get to see that come into fruition,” she said. “I was really excited. I was hoping with more training I could get there for shot put at least.”
While most signing days for high schoolers are held at their respective school, Grosinske wasn’t able to do so with Whitewater closed for the remainder of the school year. Luckily, Whitewater Athletic Director Justin Crandall is a neighbor, and was able to set up the Grosinskes with a Whitewater backdrop as she signed her National Letter of Intent in her driveway.
“To have my special people here with me today, just to get to share what I’m going to go through is everything to me,” Grosinske said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.