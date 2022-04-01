BELOIT -- Jackson Burk homered and doubled twice as Beloit Turner topped the visiting Whitewater baseball team 30-3 in a season-opening Rock Valley game on Friday.

The Trojans scored 13 runs in both the second and fourth innings.

Burk drove in five runs, Will Lauterbach had four RBIs and Connor Hughes was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three driven in for the Trojans.

The Whippets host Jefferson on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at UW-Whitewater.

TURNER 30,

WHITEWATER 3 (5)

Whitewater 000 12 -- 3 3 5

Turner 3(13)1 (13)X -- 30 18 1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- WW: (M. Sagrero L; 1.1-7-9-8-0-1, Zajdal 2-9-14-11-1-4, Sheffield 0.1-1-3-3-0-1, J. Sagrero 0.0-1-4-3-0-3, Porcaro 0.1-0-0-0-0-0); T: Burk (W; 2-0-0-0-4-0, Lauterbach 2-2-1-0-5-1, Hughes 1-1-2-2-1-5).

Leading hitters -- T: Hughes 2x4, Burk 3x3 (2 2B, HR), Ries 2x3 (2B), Ovist (2B).

