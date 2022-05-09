ELKHORN — Whitewater’s baseball team went 0-2 at Saturday’s Elkhorn Triangular.
The Whippets lost to the Elks 13-2 and fell 13-7 to New Berlin West.
Elkhorn jumped ahead 9-1 after two innings, adding four more runs in the third inning to win the five-inning affair handily.
Wyatt Nickels went 2-for-3 with a double for the Whippets and starter Marcos Sagrero allowed eight earned runs on three hits, walking six, in an inning of work.
Against New Berlin West, the Whippets led 3-1 after three innings only to see the Vikings take the lead for good with three runs in the fourth, adding seven more runs in the sixth to take full control.
Mason DePorter and Nickels both went 2-for-3 while Christian Fera and Jacob Raclin doubled.
ELKHORN 13, WHITEWATER 2
Whitewater 100 01 — 2 2 2
Elkhorn 544 0x — 13 9 1
Leading hitters—W: Wyatt Nickels 2x3 (2B); E: O. Paddock 2x3, Loughney 2x2, Woolever (2B), Lueptow (2B), Rushing (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: Marcos Sagrero (L, 1-3-8-8-0-6), Jake Hintz (3-6-5-4-3-1); E: Rushing (5-2-2-1-10-4).
NEW BERLIN WEST 13, WHITEWATER 7
N. Berlin West 001 307 2 — 13 11 4
Whitewater 003 003 1 — 7 9 5
Leading hitters—NBW: Tyler Hewitt 2x4 (2B), Daniel Kibler 2x3, Payton Kaiser 2x4, Justin Fiene 2x4; W: Wyatt Nickels 2x4, Mason DePorter 2x4, Christian Fera (2B), Jacob Raclin (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—NBW: Kaiser (W, 5-7-6-2-4-5), Jedd Czysz (2-2-1-1-1-3); W: DePorter (L, 4.2-7-4-4-4-3), Blake Zajdel (0.2-0-3-0-0-1), Jake Hintz (1.2-4-6-0-1-4).
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
WHITEWATER — The Whippets were swept in a Rock Valley doubleheader at home versus East Troy on Thursday.
The Trojans won the first game 4-3 and the second game 9-6.
In the first game, East Troy starter Ryan Meehan struck out nine and walked none in a complete-game effort, allowing three earned on nine hits to get the victory.
Marc Jones had three hits for Whitewater, including two doubles and scored twice, and leadoff man Marcus DePorter went 2-for-4. Wyatt Nickels also had two hits.
Nickels took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while walking three in six innings.
In the second game, the Whippets (2-16) scored twice in the fourth inning to go up 2-1. The Trojans countered with seven runs in the fifth to break it open, adding another score in the sixth.
East Troy’s Ryan Weed homered and drove in three runs.
Marc Jones, Mason DePorter and Carter Friend had two hits apiece for Whitewater. The Whippets had four extra-base knocks as Jones tripled, Friend doubled, DePorter doubled and Jake Hintz doubled.
Jones took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits in four innings, striking out six.
Weed earned the decision, allowed two earned on four hits in five frames.
