Whitewater loses to Big Foot

WHITEWATER -- Hudson Torrez buried seven 3-point shots to lead Big Foot past Casey Lyon and the host Whitewater boys basketball team, 75-42 on Tuesday.

Big Foot (10-8, 6-6 in conference) made 11 total shots from beyond the arc in winning its second straight game and led 42-16 at halftime.

