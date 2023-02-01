Boys basketball: Big Foot trounces Whitewater 75-42 nateg Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER -- Hudson Torrez buried seven 3-point shots to lead Big Foot past Casey Lyon and the host Whitewater boys basketball team, 75-42 on Tuesday.Big Foot (10-8, 6-6 in conference) made 11 total shots from beyond the arc in winning its second straight game and led 42-16 at halftime.Lyon had 22 for Whitewater (0-17, 0-12), but no other Whippet scored more than five points.The Whippets play at Brodhead on Friday.BIG FOOT 75, WHITEWATER 42Big Foot (75)—Torrez 8-0-23, Paul 1-0-3, Peterson 1-0-2, Gerdes 4-0-9, Penniman 1-0-2, Corey 2-0-6, Hollen 1-0-2, Normeyer 8-5-21, Robinson 2-0-4, Lavariega 1-1-3. Totals 29-6-75.Whitewater (42)—Lyon 9-1-22, Rubio 2-0-4, Gonzalez 1-0-2, Carollo 1-0-3, Ellenwood 1-2-5, Nixon 2-0-4, Ewing 1-0-2. Totals 17-3-42.Halftime—BF 42-16. 3-point goals—BF 11 (Torrez 7, Corey 2, Paul Gerdes), W 5 (Lyon 3, Carollo, Ellenwood). Missed free throws—BF 4, W 4. Total fouls—BF 11, W 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
