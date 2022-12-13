Whippet boys fall

WHITEWATER—Cullen Walker and Brady Riese combined for 43 points and the Brodhead Cardinals hammered host Whitewater 84-53 in Rock Valley Conference basketball action Tuesday night.

Riese had 15 points and Walker hit three 3-pointers and had 14 in the first half as the Cardinals (3-2, 2-2 RVC) grabbed a commanding 54-22 lead.

