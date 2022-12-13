Boys basketball: Brodhead routs Whitewater 84-53 nateg Dec 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER—Cullen Walker and Brady Riese combined for 43 points and the Brodhead Cardinals hammered host Whitewater 84-53 in Rock Valley Conference basketball action Tuesday night.Riese had 15 points and Walker hit three 3-pointers and had 14 in the first half as the Cardinals (3-2, 2-2 RVC) grabbed a commanding 54-22 lead.Sam Searls chipped in 14 points and Jaxon Dooley 10 for Brodhead. The Cardinals converted eight 3-pointers, but just 12-of-23 free throws.Marcos Sagrero had four 3-pointers and led the Whippets (0-6) with 18 points. Casey Lyon had three treys and 16 points. Whitewater was 11-of-21 at the free-throw line.BRODHEAD 84, WHITEWATER 53Brodhead…..54 30—84Whitewater…22 31—53BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Walker 9 2-2 23, Pinnow 3 0-2 7, R. Searls 2 0-0 4, Vondra 1 1-2 4, Dooley 4 1-4 10, S. Searls 4 4-5 14, Riese 8 4-6 20, Engen 1 0-2 2. Totals: 32 12-23 84.WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)—Lyon 6 1-1 16, Condon 0 1-2 1, Sagrero 6 2-2 18, Hagedorn0 2-2 2, Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 1 2-5 4, Carollo 0 2-4 2, Bourdreau 2 0-3 5, Nixon 0 1-2 1, Holden 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 11-21 53.3-pointers: Brod 8 (Walker 3, S. Searls 2, Pinnow, Vondra, Dooley), White 7 (Sagrero 4, Lyon 3, Boudreau). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Brod 19, White 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
