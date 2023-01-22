Whitewater loses to Edgerton

WHITEWATER -- Leyton McKillips scored 17 points, Olin Zellmer and Preston Schaffner added 12 apiece as Edgerton routed host Whitewater 80-30 in Rock Valley boys basketball on Friday.

The Crimson Tide (10-5, 7-3 in conference) raced out to a 43-22 halftime lead, hitting seven first-half 3-pointers including three by McKillips.

Load comments