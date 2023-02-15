Boys basketball: Reagan Flickinger scores 27 to lead Clinton past Whitewater nateg Feb 15, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTON -- Reagan Flickinger poured in 27 points, Peyton Bingham added 22 and Clinton pushed past visiting Whitewater 68-53 in Rock Valley boys basketball on Tuesday.The Cougars (7-11, 4-10 in conference) led 28-17 at halftime and Flickinger made three 3-pointers.Wyatt Nixon led three Whippets (0-21, 0-15) in double figures with 17 points. Casey Lyon added 16 and David Rubio chipped in 10.Whitewater plays at McFarland on Friday.CLINTON 68, WHITEWATER 53Whitewater 17 36 -- 53Clinton 28 40 -- 68WHITEWATER (53)—Lyon 6-2-16, Condon 1-0-3, Gonzalez 0-1-1, Carollo 1-0-3, Boudreau 1-0-2, Nixon 7-2-17, Rubio 3-4-10. Totals: 19-9-52.CLINTON (68)—Williams 0-1-1, Pey. Bingham 10-1-22, Weisensel 1-0-3, Flickinger 8-8-27, Krummel 2-0-4, Aceves 2-0-4, Pei. Bingham 3-1-7. Totals: 26-11-68.3-point goals—W 5 (Lyon 2, Condon, Carollo), C 5 (Flickinger 3, Pey. Bingham, Weisensel). Missed free throws—W 6, C 4. Total fouls—W 18, C 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
