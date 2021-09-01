JANESVILLE -- The Janesville Craig boys soccer team got its first win of the 2021 season Tuesday night at home, defeating Whitewater, 5-2.
With the victory, Craig evened its record at 1-1 on the young season.
Craig got out to an early 2-0 lead on first-half goals by Gabriel Diaz and Stephen Kaster (assist by Angel Carillo-Mora).
Whitewater added a goal to trail 2-1 at intermission.
Craig expanded its lead to 4-1 early in the second half on a pair of goals by Kent Espinoza (assists by Mark Anthony Aranda and Kaster).
Craig added an own goal by Whitewater late, and the Whippets had a second-half goal. Reed Kelly and Joe Richardson split time in the net for Craig, each recording a pair of saves.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 5, WHITEWATER 2
Whitewater 2 3—5
Craig 2 0—2
First half
C—Gabriel Diaz
C—Stephen Kaster (Angel Carillo-Mendoza)
W—#10
Second half
C—Kent Espinoza (Mark Anthony Aranda)
C—Espinoza (Kaster)
W—#6.
C—Own goal
Saves: Reed Kelly (C) 2; Joe Richardson (C) 2.
