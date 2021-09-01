Whitewater soccer
Whitewater’s Ramon Wence, left, and Janesville Craig’s Gabriel Diaz both try for the header during their game in Janesville on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE -- The Janesville Craig boys soccer team got its first win of the 2021 season Tuesday night at home, defeating Whitewater, 5-2.

With the victory, Craig evened its record at 1-1 on the young season.

Craig got out to an early 2-0 lead on first-half goals by Gabriel Diaz and Stephen Kaster (assist by Angel Carillo-Mora).

Whitewater added a goal to trail 2-1 at intermission.

Craig expanded its lead to 4-1 early in the second half on a pair of goals by Kent Espinoza (assists by Mark Anthony Aranda and Kaster).

Craig added an own goal by Whitewater late, and the Whippets had a second-half goal. Reed Kelly and Joe Richardson split time in the net for Craig, each recording a pair of saves.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 5, WHITEWATER 2

Whitewater 2 3—5

Craig 2 0—2

First half

C—Gabriel Diaz

C—Stephen Kaster (Angel Carillo-Mendoza)

W—#10

Second half

C—Kent Espinoza (Mark Anthony Aranda)

C—Espinoza (Kaster)

W—#6.

C—Own goal

Saves: Reed Kelly (C) 2; Joe Richardson (C) 2.

