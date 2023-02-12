Boys swim: Whitewater ends season at sectional nateg Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PRAIRIE DU SAC -- Whitewater's boys swim team ended its season at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional hosted by Sauk Prairie.The Whippets scored 108 points to place eighth.Senior Tyler Arnett placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 59 seconds and finished seventh in the 500 freestyle in 5:28.Sophomore Jack Hefty finished 10th in the 200 IM in 2:25.Team scores: McFarland 401.5, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 332, Baraboo 231.5, Stoughton 204.5, DeForest 192.5, Milton 180, Mount Horeb 160, Whitewater 108, Edgewood 86, Platteville/Lancaster 77, Edgerton/Evansville 74. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
