MONROE — Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s boys tennis team fell to host Monroe 6-1 in the Badger Challenge to open the season on Tuesday.

Jordan Jensen (No. 1 singles flight) earned a 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 win over Matthew Setterstrom.

The Blackhawks host Stoughton on Tuesday.

MONROE 6, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1

Singles: No. 1 — JORDAN JENSEN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Matthew Setterstrom, MONROE HIGH, 6-4 , 2-6 , 10-7 ;

No. 2 — Gavin Eckerman, MONROE HIGH def. CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 — Wes Saunders, MONROE HIGH def. Caleb Fast, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 — Max Petitjean, MONROE HIGH def. AIDAN FREY, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles: No. 1 — Chris Giasson, MONROE HIGH — Aaron Roidt, MONROE HIGH def. Spencer Whitcomb, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — Andrew Meacham, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 — Dante Giordano, MONROE HIGH — Ethan Towne, MONROE HIGH def. CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — Will Lemke, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 — Tim Olson, MONROE HIGH — Cooper Hendrickson, MONROE HIGH def. DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — N/A, 2-0 , 2-0

DELAVAN-DARIEN 4, WHITEWATER 3

WHITEWATER — Whitewater’s boys tennis team fell to visiting Delavan-Darien 4-3 in a Rock Valley dual on Tuesday.

John Chan (No. 1 singles), Elijah Grall (No. 2 singles) and Johan Parez/Sebastian Cuellar (No. 1 doubles) earned the Whippets’ points.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 4, WHITEWATER 3

Singles—John Chan, WW, def. Isai Gomez, 6-4 , 6-6 (7-5) Elijah Grall, WW, def. Max Hennessey, 7-5 , 6-3 Yash Patel, DD, def. Keith Camron, 6-3 , 6-1 Quinn O’Grady, DD, def. Hector Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles—Johan Parez/Sebastian Cuellar, WW, def. Jacob Solis/Jose Perez, 6-6 (3-7), 6-6 (7-1), 6-0 Eli Stickney/Kush Patel, DD, def. Nick Wilson/Ben McCullough, WW, 6-0, 6-1 Kenneth Shackett/Camden Lockhart, DD, def. Davin Parboteeah/Yovanni Rojas-Reyes, 6-0 , 6-2.

