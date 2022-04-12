BOYS TENNIS ROUNDUP Boys tennis: Blackhawks lose to Cheesemakers, Comets edge Whippets Apr 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONROE — Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s boys tennis team fell to host Monroe 6-1 in the Badger Challenge to open the season on Tuesday.Jordan Jensen (No. 1 singles flight) earned a 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 win over Matthew Setterstrom.The Blackhawks host Stoughton on Tuesday.MONROE 6, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1Singles: No. 1 — JORDAN JENSEN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Matthew Setterstrom, MONROE HIGH, 6-4 , 2-6 , 10-7 ;No. 2 — Gavin Eckerman, MONROE HIGH def. CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;No. 3 — Wes Saunders, MONROE HIGH def. Caleb Fast, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;No. 4 — Max Petitjean, MONROE HIGH def. AIDAN FREY, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;Doubles: No. 1 — Chris Giasson, MONROE HIGH — Aaron Roidt, MONROE HIGH def. Spencer Whitcomb, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — Andrew Meacham, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;No. 2 — Dante Giordano, MONROE HIGH — Ethan Towne, MONROE HIGH def. CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — Will Lemke, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;No. 3 — Tim Olson, MONROE HIGH — Cooper Hendrickson, MONROE HIGH def. DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — N/A, 2-0 , 2-0DELAVAN-DARIEN 4, WHITEWATER 3WHITEWATER — Whitewater’s boys tennis team fell to visiting Delavan-Darien 4-3 in a Rock Valley dual on Tuesday.John Chan (No. 1 singles), Elijah Grall (No. 2 singles) and Johan Parez/Sebastian Cuellar (No. 1 doubles) earned the Whippets’ points.DELAVAN-DARIEN 4, WHITEWATER 3Singles—John Chan, WW, def. Isai Gomez, 6-4 , 6-6 (7-5) Elijah Grall, WW, def. Max Hennessey, 7-5 , 6-3 Yash Patel, DD, def. Keith Camron, 6-3 , 6-1 Quinn O’Grady, DD, def. Hector Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-2.Doubles—Johan Parez/Sebastian Cuellar, WW, def. Jacob Solis/Jose Perez, 6-6 (3-7), 6-6 (7-1), 6-0 Eli Stickney/Kush Patel, DD, def. Nick Wilson/Ben McCullough, WW, 6-0, 6-1 Kenneth Shackett/Camden Lockhart, DD, def. Davin Parboteeah/Yovanni Rojas-Reyes, 6-0 , 6-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
