WHITEWATER -- Whitewater's boys tennis team fell to visiting Delavan-Darien 4-3 in a Rock Valley dual on Tuesday.

John Chan (No. 1 singles), Elijah Grall (No. 2 singles) and Johan Parez/Sebastian Cuellar (No. 1 doubles) earned the Whippets' points.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 4, WHITEWATER 3

Singles—John Chan, WW, def. Isai Gomez, 6-4 , 6-6 (7-5) Elijah Grall, WW, def. Max Hennessey, 7-5 , 6-3 Yash Patel, DD, def. Keith Camron, 6-3 , 6-1 Quinn O’Grady, DD, def. Hector Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles—Johan Parez/Sebastian Cuellar, WW, def. Jacob Solis/Jose Perez, 6-6 (3-7), 6-6 (7-1), 6-0 Eli Stickney/Kush Patel, DD, def. Nick Wilson/Ben McCullough, WW, 6-0, 6-1 Kenneth Shackett/Camden Lockhart, DD, def. Davin Parboteeah/Yovanni Rojas-Reyes, 6-0 , 6-2.

