Whitewater’s Elijah Grall hits a forehand return during a home dual match against Big Foot on Thursday. Grall won his No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-1 in the team’s 4-3 home victory over Janesville Parker on Friday.
Whitewater’s Arno Crowley hits a backhand return during the team’s home dual against Big Foot on Thursday. Crowley won his No. 3 singles flight match 6-0, 6-0 on Friday at home versus Janesville Parker as the Whippets earned a 4-3 victory.
WHITEWATER — Whitewater’s boys tennis team held off visiting Janesville Parker 4-3 in a nonconference dual on Friday.
The Whippets swept the singles flights to earn the victory.
John Chan (No. 1 flight) beat Sam Walters 6-1, 6-1, Elijah Grall (No. 2 flight) knocked off William Poff 6-2, 6-1, Arno Crowley (No. 3 flight) topped Braden Heacox 6-0, 6-0 and Keith Camron (No. 4 flight) defeated Holden Higgins 6-2, 6-1.
WHITEWATER 4, JANESVILLE PARKER 3
Singles—John Chan, W, def. Sam Walters, 6-1, 6-1; Elijah Grall, W, def. William Poff, 6-2, 6-1; Arno Crowley, W, def. Braden Heacox, 6-0, 6-0; Keith Camron, W, def. Holden Higgins, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles—Hunter Woodworth/Jeremy Schoville, JP, def. Sebastian Cuellar/Shivam Kalra, 6-1, 6-3; Jose Aparicio Bucheli/Enrico Occhipinti, JP, def. Johan Parez/Hector Rodriguez, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8; Evan Lloyd/Aaron Miguel, JP, def. Yovanni Rojas-Reyes/Emerson Ellenwood, 6-4, 7-5. At Whitewater.
MONDAY’S RESULT
EAST TROY — The Whitewater tennis team fell to host East Troy 7-0 in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Monday.
EAST TROY 7, WHITEWATER 0
Singles—Dayne Lindow def. John Chan, 6-0, 6-0; Justin Brehm def. Elijah Grall, 6-0, 6-0; Connor Paullin def. Arno Crowley, 6-2, 6-0; Noah Edwards def. Keith Camron, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles—Chase Stoner/Max Maternowski def. Sebastian Cuellar/Nick Wilson, 6-1, 6-0; Michael Busateri/Colin Terpstra def. Johan Parez/Hector Rodriguez, 6-1, 6-2; Zach Cliffgard/Aiden Taylor def. Yovanni Rojas-Reyes/Emerson Ellenwood, 6-1, 6-1. At East Troy.
