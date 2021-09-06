WEST ALLIS -- Whitewater freshman Jack Hefty finished ninth in 17 minutes, 33 seconds at Friday's West Allis Central Bulldog Invitational at McCarty Park.
The Whippet boys finished ninth with 230 points.
Senior Cooper Hammond (37th, 18:53), junior CJ Tomomitsu (55th, 19:40), sophomore Nate Holden (56th, 19:40) and freshman Miles Nickelsburg (89th, 22:00) also scored.
Whitewater's girls finished seventh with 216 points led by senior Gwen Truesdale, who took 59th in a time of 23:47.
Senior Sophie Walton (63rd, 23:53), juniors Caelyn Caputo (66th, 24:17) and Emma Weigel (69th, 25:06) and freshman Nola Coburn (70th, 27:08) also scored.
"With another week of training under their belt and not feeling like they were racing on the surface of the sun, the team was able to come away with several positive takeaways from their first invite of the year in West Allis," Whitewater cross country coach Chad Carstens said. "All runners ran better than they did a week ago with a significant portion cutting more than five minutes off their time. Some as much as thirteen minutes."
Team scores - boys: Waukesha North 47, Cedarburg 79, Kenosha Bradford 109, Greendale 115, Franklin 124, Grafton 157, Oak Creek 218, New Berlin West 227, Whitewater 230, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 262, Pius XI Catholic 262, Union Grove 288, New Berlin Eisenhower 290, Saint Thomas More 294.
Team scores - girls: Shorewood 31, New Berlin Eisenhower 81, Oak Creek 93, Cedarburg 95, Franklin 97, Union Grove 103, Whitewater 216, Saint Thomas More 257.
