PLATTEVILLE -- Whitewater sophomore Jack Hefty ran his second time faster than 17 minutes to place third in the large school division at the Dick McKichan Platteville Invitational at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.
Hefty finished with a time of 16 minutes, 49 seconds and had the sixth-fastest time overall.
Junior Nate Holden was ninth in the large division (and 17th overall) with a time of 17:30. Senior CJ Tomomitsu (43rd, 18:42) and sophomores Miles Nickelsburg (64th, 19:11) and Xavier Zei (93rd, 20:46) also scored for the Whippets, who placed eighth with a team score of 212.
"After getting bogged down slightly by a large field and tight turn on the bridge, Jack eventually found himself with the lead pack by 2K," Whitewater cross country coach Chad Carstens said. "Jack fought hard and ran his second sub-17 effort.
"Nate is really pouring it on in the middle to latter portions of his races and moved from the mid 30's in the race to 17th overall, and ninth in our division. Both boys earned a medal for their terrific races. Miles Nickelsburg is steady in his low 19's efforts and did so again by running 19:11."
In the girls race, freshman Mady Hefty placed 35th in the large division in 21:42 to pace the Whippets, who placed 13th with a 322 team score. Sophomore Athena Soto (62nd, 22:40), senior Caelyn Caputo (77th, 23:36), sophomore Jackie Franco (81st, 24:14) and senior Emma Weigel (84th, 24:24) also scored.
"Mady continues to just simply be rock solid, steadily improving or racing near her previous best setting the pace for the Whippets," Carstens said. "Athena Soto ran her lifetime best of 22:40 and commented that this was her favorite course we've competed on yet. Jackie Franco put together another really nice race, packing it up with her teammates and crossing the line in 24:14."
The Whippets compete next at the Rock Valley Conference meet at UW-Whitewater on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Large division girls team scores: Dodgeville/Mineral Point 60, Union Grove 97, Monroe 102, Sauk Prairie 120, Mount Horeb 143, Platteville 150, Evansville 170, Menomonee Falls 174, Edgewood 246, Richland Center/Ithaca 287, Lodi 301, Southwestern co-op 312, Whitewater 322, Reedsburg 352.
Large division boys team scores: McFarland 96, Monroe 100, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 108, Mount Horeb 124, Platteville 126, Wisconsin Dells 205, Lodi 208, Whitewater 212, Oregon 229, Union Grove 235, Southwestern co-op 254, Richland Center/Ithaca 280, Sauk Prairie 295, Reedsburg 300, Evansville 341.
