MONROE -- Whitewater's football team dropped its Rock Valley opener at Monroe 42-0 on Friday.

The Cheesemakers (2-1, 1-0 RVC) ran it 46 times for 375 yards, including all six touchdowns. The Whippets (1-2, 0-1) had minus 10 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

Monroe's Keatin Sweeney had seven carries for 165 yards, scoring four times, and JT Seagreaves, a University of Wisconsin commit, ran it 10 times for 110 yards, scoring twice.

Whitewater quarterback Nate Black went 5-for-8 passing for 20 yards and running back Carter Friend had nine carries totaling 19 yards.

The Whippets are scheduled to open their new turf field against Edgewood this week.

MONROE 42, WHITEWATER 0

Whitewater  0  0  0  0  --  0

Monroe  23  13  6  0  -- 42

Scoring plays

MO -- Sweeney 54 run (Seagreaves run)

MO -- Seagreaves 25 run (Seagreaves run)

MO -- Sweeney 54 run (Bruckwicki kick)

MO -- Sweeney 17 run (Bruckwicki kick)

MO -- Seagreaves 1 run (kick failed)

MO -- Sweeney 27 run (kick failed)

Team statistics

Total offense: WW 10, MO 375; Rushing yards: WW 20-(-10), MO 46-375.

