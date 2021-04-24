MCFARLAND — The Spartans celebrated Senior Night by securing their first win of the season over the Whitewater Whippets (0-5) with a 34-6 victory in a Rock Valley Conference football game on Friday. 

After a surprise onside kick to start off the game, the McFarland offense only needed two plays to find the end zone. Sophomore quarterback Cooper Kennedy’s 41-yard bomb to sophomore running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre let McFarland take a 7-0 lead early.

Senior running back Aric Anderson found the endzone on a 1-yard touchdown run to give McFarland a 13-0 lead after the 1st quarter. The Spartans struck through the air with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Kennedy to sophomore wide receiver Dadon Gillen. Another 1-yard touchdown run by Anderson gave McFarland (1-4) a 27-0 lead over the Whippets.

Whitewater (0-5) was able to get a touchdown before the half expired with a 1-yard run by junior running back Carter Friend. McFarland took a 27-6 lead into the half.

After both defenses created some turnovers, McFarland’s offense found the end zone again. Junior running back Chase Quelle punched it in from 1-yard out to make a 34-6 lead for McFarland.

McFarland’s defense clamped down on the Whitewater offense in the 4th quarter. Interceptions by senior defensive backs Aiden Irwin and Gavin Wood helped secure a 34-6 victory for the Spartans.

