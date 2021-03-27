WHITEWATER — Garth Coats, coaching in his first game for his alma mater, led the Blue Devils to a 43-6 victory at Whitewater. Coats was also a former All-American and national champion at UW-Whitewater.
Senior quarterback Tyr Severson threw three touchdown passes — all to Kane Howlett — and Mason Young ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
Severson completed 12 of 16 passes for 234 yards and the three touchdowns to Howlett of 37, 11 and 21 yards. Severson also got the scoring started with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Young carried 14 times for 81 yards. Howlett caught four passes for 78 yards, and Chase Maves caught four passes for 84 yards for Evansville, which scored all its points in the first half.
Junior quarterback Brock Grosinske score the lone touchdown for the Whippets.
EVANSVILLE 43, WHITEWATER 6
Evansville 23 20 0 0 — 43
Whitewater 0 0 0 6 — 6
SCORING
E — Tyr Severson 11 run (Severson run). E — Kane Howlett 37 pass from Severson (Chase Maves pass from Severson). E — Mason Young 20 run (Severson kick). E — Howlett 11 pass from Severson (kick failed). E — Young 2 run (Howlett pass from Severson). E — Howlett 21 pass from Severson (kick failed). W — Brock Grosinske 4 run (kick blocked).
STATISTICS
First downs — E 18, W 4. Rushing — E 32-164, W 19-75. Passes — E 16-2-0, W 15-4-0. Passing yards — E 234, W 29. Fumbles — E 1-1, W 1-0. Penalties — E 6-30, W 3-15.
