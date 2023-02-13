EVANSVILLE -- Ava Brandenburg led all scorers with 23 points, Maria Messling added 15 and Evansville knocked off visiting Whitewater 57-51 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Monday.
Brooklyn Maves registered 12 points and Brandenburg had 17 second-half points as the Blue Devils (13-9, 11-5 in conference), who trailed 25-23 at halftime, opened up a 24-point second-half lead.
The Whippets (5-18, 4-13) pressured defensively and worked the ball down low offensively to cut into the deficit but could not get over the hump.
Calli Grosinske led Whitewater with 14 points, adding seven steals and five assists. Mayte Navejas finished with 12 points, seven steals and six rebounds. Cali Kopecky chipped in nine points, six rebounds and Danielle DePorter contributed nine points, four boards.
"We played a very strong first half," Whitewater girls basketball coach Kristen Lippens said. "Our defense was tough both inside and out. The key was our communication, which helped us protect the hoop and close out on the shooters on the perimeter. Offensively, we attacked the rim and shot confidently from outside.
"In the second half, Evansville adjusted their defense, giving them an opportunity to go on a scoring run by getting steals and connecting on fast breaks."
Whitewater closes out the regular season at home versus Clinton on Senior Night Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.