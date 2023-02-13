Whitewater loses to Evansville

EVANSVILLE -- Ava Brandenburg led all scorers with 23 points, Maria Messling added 15 and Evansville knocked off visiting Whitewater 57-51 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Monday.

Brooklyn Maves registered 12 points and Brandenburg had 17 second-half points as the Blue Devils (13-9, 11-5 in conference), who trailed 25-23 at halftime, opened up a 24-point second-half lead.

