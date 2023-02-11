Girls basketball: Brodhead pushes past Whitewater 56-40 nateg Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER -- Addie Yates scored 17 points, Alecia Dahl added 14 and Brodhead topped host Whitewater 56-40 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Friday.Yates hit three first-half 3s for the Cardinals (15-6, 12-4 in conference), who led 30-14 at the break.Danielle DePorter led the Whippets (5-17, 4-12) with 17 points, hitting four 3s, Mayte Navejas added eight points and Calli Grosinske chipped in seven points, 6 steals.The Whippets play at Evansville on Monday.BRODHEAD 56, WHITEWATER 40Brodhead 30 26 -- 56Whitewater 14 26 -- 40Brodhead (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Yates 5 4-6 17, Dahl 6 2-4 14, Kammerer 2 0-0 5, Schooff 1 1-3 3, Hoesly 4 0-0 8, Dix 4 1-1 9. Totals 22 8-14 56.Whitewater -- Kohl 0 0-1 0, DePorter 5 3-5 17, Kopecky 1 0-0 3, Kilar 1 0-0 3, Grosinske 3 0-0 7, Gillette 1 0-0 2, Navejas 3 1-1 8. Totals 14 4-7 40.3-point goals -- B (Yates 3, Kammerer 1) 4; WW (DePorter 4, Kopecky 1, Kilar 1, Grosinske 1, Navejas 1) 8.Total fouls -- B 11, WW 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
