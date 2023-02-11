Whitewater falls to Brodhead

WHITEWATER -- Addie Yates scored 17 points, Alecia Dahl added 14 and Brodhead topped host Whitewater 56-40 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Friday.

Yates hit three first-half 3s for the Cardinals (15-6, 12-4 in conference), who led 30-14 at the break.

Load comments