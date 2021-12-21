WHITEWATER -- The Whitewater girls basketball team lost to visiting Brodhead 62-31 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.

The conference-leading Cardinals (10-0, 7-0 RVC) led 29-15 at the break and senior guard Kiarra Moe scored a game-high 18 points.

Sophomore guard Danielle DePorter led the Whippets (1-8, 1-6) with seven points and junior forward Josie Treder added six points.

The Whippets host Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7:15 p.m. in a nonconference game.

