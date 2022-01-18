WHITEWATER -- The visiting Elks made 13 of 17 free throws in the second half en route to a 58-50 nonconference win over the Whitewater girls basketball team on Tuesday.

Elkhorn (5-11) trailed by one in the second half but took the lead for good on three free throws from Ella Storlie with seven minutes left.

Kaylee Anzalone and Kaeleigh Runnels combined for 27 points for Elkhorn.

Kindyl Kilar had a game-high 18 points for Whitewater (2-13).

ELKHORN 58, WHITEWATER 50

Elkhorn (58)—Remington 0-2-2; Malvitz 5-0-12; Anzalone 5-2-14; Larson 1-2-4; Storlie 1-3-6; Tuescher 2-3-7; Runnels 5-3-13. Totals: 19-15-58.

Whitewater (50)—DePorter 3-1-8; Pope 1-2-4; Kopecky 1-0-2; Kilar 5-7-18; Navejas 1-4-6; Treder 1-0-3; Truesdale 4-0-9. Totals: 16-14-50.

Halftime—Elkhorn 23, Whitewater 20. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 5 (Malvitz 2, Anzalone 2, Storlie), Whitewater 4 (DePorter, Kilar, Treder, Truesdale). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 4, Whitewater 11. Total fouls—Elkhorn 22, Whitewater 18.

