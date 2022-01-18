Girls basketball: Elkhorn pushes past Whitewater Jan 18, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATER -- The visiting Elks made 13 of 17 free throws in the second half en route to a 58-50 nonconference win over the Whitewater girls basketball team on Tuesday.Elkhorn (5-11) trailed by one in the second half but took the lead for good on three free throws from Ella Storlie with seven minutes left.Kaylee Anzalone and Kaeleigh Runnels combined for 27 points for Elkhorn.Kindyl Kilar had a game-high 18 points for Whitewater (2-13).ELKHORN 58, WHITEWATER 50Elkhorn (58)—Remington 0-2-2; Malvitz 5-0-12; Anzalone 5-2-14; Larson 1-2-4; Storlie 1-3-6; Tuescher 2-3-7; Runnels 5-3-13. Totals: 19-15-58.Whitewater (50)—DePorter 3-1-8; Pope 1-2-4; Kopecky 1-0-2; Kilar 5-7-18; Navejas 1-4-6; Treder 1-0-3; Truesdale 4-0-9. Totals: 16-14-50.Halftime—Elkhorn 23, Whitewater 20. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 5 (Malvitz 2, Anzalone 2, Storlie), Whitewater 4 (DePorter, Kilar, Treder, Truesdale). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 4, Whitewater 11. Total fouls—Elkhorn 22, Whitewater 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
