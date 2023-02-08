Girls basketball: Fifth-ranked Edgerton pushes past Whitewater 66-40 nateg Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDGERTON -- Sylvia Fox totaled 22 points, Gracee Langer added 15 and fifth-ranked Edgerton topped visiting Whitewater 66-40 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Tuesday.Edgerton (18-2, 13-2 in conference) led just 30-21 after the first 18 minutes. Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said her team played with patience on offense in the first half to stick around.But the Crimson Tide upped their game in the second half, forcing more turnovers out of the Whippets (5-16, 4-11) and finding steady success on offense to outscore Whitewater 36-19 in the second half.Calli Grosinske led the Whippets with 13 points and Danielle DePorter added 12.The Whippets host Brodhead on Friday.EDGERTON 66, WHITEWATER 40Whitewater (40)—DePorter 5-0-12, Kilar 2-0-6, Grosinske 6-1-13, Amundson 0-1-1, Gillette 0-1-1, Navejas 2-2-7. Totals 15-5-40.Edgerton (66)—Rebman 3-1-8, Langer 6-3-15, Scharlau 1-2-4, Bowen 2-0-4, Shaw 2-0-4, Fox 9-0-22, Rusch 2-5-9. Totals 25-11-66.Halftime—E 30-21. 3-point goals—W 5 (DePorter 2, Kilar 2, Navejas), E 5 (Fox 4, Rebman). Missed free throws—W 4, E 4. Total fouls—W 12, E 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
