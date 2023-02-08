Whippets lose to Crimson Tide

EDGERTON -- Sylvia Fox totaled 22 points, Gracee Langer added 15 and fifth-ranked Edgerton topped visiting Whitewater 66-40 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Tuesday.

Edgerton (18-2, 13-2 in conference) led just 30-21 after the first 18 minutes. Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said her team played with patience on offense in the first half to stick around.

