Whitewater sophomore guard Calli Grosinske (14) drives to the basket during Friday's road Rock Valley game versus McFarland. 

MCFARLAND -- Teagan Mallegni led all scorers with 24 points, helping McFarland to a 72-26 home victory over Whitewater's girls basketball team in the Rock Valley opener for both teams on Friday.

Calli Grosinske led the Whippets (0-2) with nine points. Kindyl Kilar added six points and Cali Kopecky totaled four points and chipped in six rebounds.

