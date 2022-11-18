Girls basketball: Mallegni powers McFarland past Whitewater nateg Nov 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Whitewater sophomore guard Calli Grosinske (14) drives to the basket during Friday's road Rock Valley game versus McFarland. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCFARLAND -- Teagan Mallegni led all scorers with 24 points, helping McFarland to a 72-26 home victory over Whitewater's girls basketball team in the Rock Valley opener for both teams on Friday.Calli Grosinske led the Whippets (0-2) with nine points. Kindyl Kilar added six points and Cali Kopecky totaled four points and chipped in six rebounds.The Spartans (1-0) used a 12-0 run to help build their 39-13 halftime advantage. Adrienne Kirch added 13 points for McFarland, which made nine 3-point shots."They kept their defense tight, forcing turnovers and making it difficult for us to get the ball inside the lane," Whitewater girls basketball coach Kristen Lippens said.The Whippets travel to play Big Foot on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
