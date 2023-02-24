Whitewater falls to Racine Lutheran

RACINE -- Sarah Strande scored a game-high 25, Elli Jaramillo hit four 3s en route to 18 and Racine Lutheran beat visiting Whitewater 62-45 in a Division 3 regional semifinal girls basketball game on Friday.

Strande had 15 first-half points as the second-seeded Crusaders (14-11) led 28-16 at half.

