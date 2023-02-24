RACINE -- Sarah Strande scored a game-high 25, Elli Jaramillo hit four 3s en route to 18 and Racine Lutheran beat visiting Whitewater 62-45 in a Division 3 regional semifinal girls basketball game on Friday.
Strande had 15 first-half points as the second-seeded Crusaders (14-11) led 28-16 at half.
Danielle DePorter scored all 15 of her points from 3-point range for the 10th-seeded Whippets (6-20). DePorter made four 3s after half. Cali Kopecky added eight points, 11 rebounds. Katie Gillette chipped in eight points, five rebounds and four steals. Calli Grosinske had six points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals.
"Racine Lutheran played a tight zone defense denying us open shots," Whitewater girls basketball coach Kristen Lippens said. "We adjusted our offense and worked to get the ball inside. Racine Lutheran came out on fire in the second half and our shots were not falling, creating a bigger scoring gap.
"In the second part of the half, we dug deep and fought hard with our defense, forcing turnovers to give us a spark. Our offense started picking up, but it was too big of a gap to overcome late in the game. We fought hard right to the very end and our post defense by Aidyn Amundson, Alex Martin and Katie Gillette did an amazing job containing Racine Lutheran’s 6-foot-2 center Julia Kellner."
Racine Lutheran hosts third-seeded Saint Thomas More in Saturday's regional final.
