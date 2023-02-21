CLINTON — Third time's a charm.
After a pair of losses to Clinton, including in Friday's regular-season finale, Whitewater's girls basketball team flipped the script, earning a 56-53 road victory in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
The 10th-seeded Whippets (6-19), who snapped a seven-game skid overall, buried eight first-half 3-point shots against seventh-seeded Clinton's zone defense to lead 34-26 at the break. Cali Kopecky, who scored a team-high 15 points all from beyond the arc, hit four first-half 3s. Kopecky also had seven rebounds.
Danielle DePorter hit twice from 3-point range in the first half, also going 5 of 5 at the free throw line after halftime to finish with 11 points.
Katie Gillette finished with eight points and Mayte Navejas and Calli Grosinske tallied seven points apiece. Navejas registered five assists, two steals while Grosinske had five boards, four steals.
"We came out on fire after a steal by Grosinske resulted in a 3 by DePorter in our first possession," Whitewater girls basketball coach Kristen Lippens said. "That set the tone for us offensively. Hitting shots from outside was important for us a to counter Clinton’s zone defense.
"Solid defense in the lane and hitting our free throws at the end of the game were also keys that helped us win."
The Cougars (10-14), who got a game-high 20 points from Tiana Roehl, got within 53-52 on a 3 by Lylah Peters with 1 minute, 32 seconds remaining.
Clinton missed a shot in the lane trailing by two with 20 seconds left before Gillette knocked down a transition layup with 14 seconds remaining. Clinton's potentially tying 3 with seven seconds left missed as the Whippets advanced to face second-seeded Racine Lutheran (13-11) in Friday's regional semifinal.
“We told them at the beginning of the game that Whitewater was bound to have a good night shooting,” Clinton girls basketball coach Hannah Kalk said. “We had beaten them twice during the year. We needed to be able to adapt, and we didn’t get out to their shooters like we needed to.
“When we finally made that adjustment and guarded the 3-point line better, they were beating us on the backdoor. It was a really frustrating night.”
WHITEWATER 56, CLINTON 53
Whitewater 34 22--56
Clinton 26 27--53
WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts) — Kohl 1 0-0 3, DePorter 2 5-5 11, Kopecky 5 0-0 15, Kilar 1 2-2 5, Grosinske 3 1-4 7, Gillette 2 4-6 8, Navejas 2 3-7 7. Totals 16 15-24 56.
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Wellnitz 1 0-0 2, Peters 1 0-0 3, Hahn 0 0-2 0, Mueller 4 1-3 11, Nortier 6 1-3 14, Roehl 7 5-10 20, J Shinkus 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 8-20 53.
3-pointers: Whitewater 9 (Kohl, DePorter 2, Kopecky 5, Kilar) Clinton 5 (Mueller 2, Peters, Nortier, Roehl). Total Fouls: Clinton 14, Whitewater 18.
