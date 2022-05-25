WALWORTH -- Whitewater's girls soccer team lost to host Big Foot in penalty kicks in the Rock Valley tournament on Thursday, May 19.

Caelyn Caputo, Mayte Navejas and Sophia Garcia all scored in regulation for the Whippets, who finish sixth in the conference. Neither side scored in overtime, forcing PKs.

Big Foot keeper Maylani Venegas made two saves in the shootout period to secure the victory. Whitewater keeper Marina Linos stopped one shot.

