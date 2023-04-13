Whippets beat Cougars

CLINTON — Mayte Navejas netted a hat trick and Whitewater’s girls soccer team beat host Clinton 10-0 in Rock Valley play on Thursday.

Molly Donner and Isabella Aranda scored twice apiece for the Whippets. Navejas found the back of the net in the 23rd, 43rd and 48th minutes.

