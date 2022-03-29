WHITEWATER — The Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle girls soccer team tied visiting Beloit Memorial 1-1 in its season-opening game on Tuesday.

Sophomore Mayte Navejas scored for the Whippets, who also got numerous key saves from sophomore goalie Marina Linos.

Whitewater hosts Fort Atkinson in another nonconference game on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

