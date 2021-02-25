Whitewater senior Kacie Carollo earned Player of the Year in the Rock Valley, while Jefferson’s Mark Peterson was tabbed Coach of the Year in the conference.
Carollo put up averages of 22 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Peterson coached the Eagles to a regional championship to go along with a 19-3 record.
Jefferson senior Ainsley Howard joined Carollo on the conference’s first team. The Eagle guard scored a team-high 13.7 points per game and knocked down 46 3-pointers on the season.
Howard’s sophomore teammate Ayianna Johnson was selected to the Rock Valley’s second team. Johnson led Jefferson in rebounding with 8.2 per game and was second on the team in scoring at 11 points per game.
Whitewater and Jefferson both had two players selected as conference honorable mentions. For the Eagles, senior Josie Peterson and Aidyn Messmann made the cut, while the Whippets’ had sophomore Kindyl Kilar and senior Catherine Skindingsrude tabbed as honorable selections.
Over on the boys’ side, it was a clean sweep for Edgerton as Clayton Jenny earned Player of the Year honors and Crimson Tide head coach Daryl Fox won Coach of the Year.
Whitewater’s talented center Jake Martin joined Jenny on the Rock Valley’s first team. The Whippet senior averaged a double-double for the season, putting up averages of 18.1 points and 11 rebounds per contest.
Jefferson senior Haygen Miller and Whitewater senior Carter Brown both were selected to the honorable-mention list. Miller led the Eagles in scoring with 11.4 points per game. Miller poured in 54 made 3-pointers on the season. Brown averaged 11.9 points per game for the Whippets.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS TEAM
First team: Olivia Tinder, Turner, sr.; Abbie Dix, Brodhead, soph.; Kacie Carollo, Whitewater, sr.; Kate Fox Gunderson, Edgerton, jr.; Teagan Mallegni, McFarland, fresh.; Ainsley Howard, Jefferson, sr.; Katie Hildebrandt, McFarland, sr.
Second team: Sylvia Fox, Edgerton, soph.; Olivia Roehl, Clinton, sr.; Kiarra Moe, Brodhead, jr.; Emma Scurek, East Troy, sr.; Ayianna Johnson, Jefferson, soph.; Ava Brandenburg, Evansville, fresh.; Jayden Nortier, Clinton, soph; Elli Teubert, Clinton, jr.’ Carly Rebman, Edgerton, sr.
Honorable mention: Big Foot: Lydia Larson; Brodhead: Madisyn Kail, Onnikah Oliver, Clinton: Felicia Teubert; East Troy: Emily Aleckson,; Morgan Golabowski, Edgerton: Abby Blum, Shannon Rusch; Evansville: Maria Messling, Rachel Tofte; Jefferson: Josie Peterson, Aidyn Messmann; McFarland: Lindsey Lonigro, Morgan Butler; Turner: Sabrina Fitzgerald, Peyton Hasse; Whitewater: Kindyl Kilar, Catherine Skindingsrude.
Player of the Year — Kacie Carollo
Coach of the Year — Mark Peterson
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS TEAM
First team: Clayton Jenny, Edgerton, sr.; Donavhan Cain, Turner, jr.; Gus Foster, Big Foot, jr.; Ryan Nixon, East Troy, sr.; Chase Cummings, East Troy, jr.; Jackson Werwinski, McFarland, sr.; Jake Martin, Whitewater, sr.
Second team: Owen Leifker, Brodhead, jr.; Ryan Thompson, Evansville, sr.; Colin Terpstra, East Troy, jr.; Drew Hanson, Edgerton, sr.; Connor Coombs, Edgerton, jr; Konner Knauf, Edgerton, sr.; Danny Burrows, Turner, sr.
Honorable mention: Big Foot: Tyler Wilson, Eli Greco; Clinton: Chase Peterson; Brodhead: Connor Green, Brady Malkow; East Troy: Dane Lindow, Michael Schaefer; Edgerton: Peyton Fox; Evansville: Mason Miller Tyr Severson; Jefferson: Haygen Miller; McFarland: Pete Pavelec, Blake Kes; Turner: David Heldt, Konner Giddley; Whitewater: Carter Brown.
Player of the Year — Clayton Jenny
Coach of the Year — Daryl Fox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.