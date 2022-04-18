SOFTBALL Softball: Spartans knock off Whippets Apr 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Whitewater’s Makaylyn Benes takes third base on a wild pitch during Monday’s Rock Valley road game against McFarland. Calahan Steed Buy Now Whitewater pitcher Cheyenne Bohmann throws out a runner after fielding a grounder during Monday’s Rock Valley road game against McFarland. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MCFARLAND — The Spartans and Whippets weathered less than ideal conditions for softball on Monday.McFarland led 6-0 after two innings and topped visiting Whitewater 11-3 in a Rock Valley game.For the Spartans, Bailee Judd was 3-for-3 with a home run and Avery Feek produced three hits, including a pair of doubles.For the Whippets, Natalie Benes was 2-for-4 with a homer and Falyn Krahn doubled.Cheyenne Bohmann took the loss for the Whippets, allowing 11 earned runs on 15 hits in six innings.Whitewater hosts Edgerton today at 5 p.m.MCFARLAND 11, WHITEWATER 3Whitewater 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 3 6 1McFarland 3 3 0 2 2 1 X — 11 15 1Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bercier (W; 2-1-0-0-3-1), Bieri (5-5-3-1-8-2). W: Bohmann (L; 6-15-11-11-2-3).Leading hitters — M: Ba. Judd 3x3 (HR), Feek 3x3 (2 2B), Bercier 2x4 (2B); W: Benes 2x4 (HR), Krahn 2B. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
