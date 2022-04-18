MCFARLAND — The Spartans and Whippets weathered less than ideal conditions for softball on Monday.

McFarland led 6-0 after two innings and topped visiting Whitewater 11-3 in a Rock Valley game.

For the Spartans, Bailee Judd was 3-for-3 with a home run and Avery Feek produced three hits, including a pair of doubles.

For the Whippets, Natalie Benes was 2-for-4 with a homer and Falyn Krahn doubled.

Cheyenne Bohmann took the loss for the Whippets, allowing 11 earned runs on 15 hits in six innings.

Whitewater hosts Edgerton today at 5 p.m.

MCFARLAND 11, WHITEWATER 3

Whitewater 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 3 6 1

McFarland 3 3 0 2 2 1 X — 11 15 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bercier (W; 2-1-0-0-3-1), Bieri (5-5-3-1-8-2). W: Bohmann (L; 6-15-11-11-2-3).

Leading hitters — M: Ba. Judd 3x3 (HR), Feek 3x3 (2 2B), Bercier 2x4 (2B); W: Benes 2x4 (HR), Krahn 2B.

