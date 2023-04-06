Softball: Turner upends Whitewater 10-0 nateg Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT -- Turner starting pitcher Ryleigh Rose only allowed one base runner all night as she tossed a five inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Whitewater on Thursday.Rose’s one walk was her only blemish as she struck out four while an explosive offense behind her erupted for four runs in both the fourth and the fifth to put an early end to the night.Kamdyn Davis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Turner’s (4-1) leadoff spot while Taylor Viens was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a triple as the Whippets (1-2) committed five errors.Cacee Carl anchored the nine spot in the lineup with a 2-for-4, two RBI performance while Gabby Champeny and Kamryn Clark both stole three bases.BELOIT TURNER 10, WHITEWATER 0 (5)Whitewater 000 00 — 0 0 5Beloit Turner 110 44 — 10 8 0Leading hitters—Davis (BT) 2x4, Carl (BT) 2x3.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Schlit (L, 4 2/3-8-10–4-3-4), Pope (1/3-0-0-0-0-0). BT: Rose (5-0-0-0-1-4). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.