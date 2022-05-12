WHITEWATER — The Whitewater softball team fell to visiting East Troy 25-7 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.

The Trojans had 22 hits, scoring nine times in the third before adding seven runs in the fifth for the final margin.

Falyn Krahn had three hits for the Whippets. Lexi Juoni was 2-for-3 with a double, Savannah Hill also doubled and Shyan Lesperance tripled.

EAST TROY 25, WHITEWATER 7

East Troy 249 37 — 25 22 2

Whitewater 202 30 — 7 9 4

Leading hitters—ET: Kendyl Kreuziger 4x6 (2 2B), Mary Schreiber 3x4 (2B), Makayla Anderson 2x4 (2B), Lilah Feyen 3x5 (2B), Luci Kapelka 3x4, Lucy Schreiber 3x5, Lilah Collins 2x3; W: Falyn Krahn 3x3, Savannah Hill (2B), Lexi Juoni 2x3 (2B), Shyan Lesperance (3B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—ET: Kendyl Kreuziger (W, 5-9-7-6-7-0); W: Cheyenne Bohmann (L, 3-15-15-13-5-3), Gaby Kubicz (1.1-5-8-3-1-3), Ashlynne Bohmann (0.2-2-2-2-0-1).

Load comments