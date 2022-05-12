SOFTBALL Softball: Whippets fall to Trojans May 12, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATER — The Whitewater softball team fell to visiting East Troy 25-7 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.The Trojans had 22 hits, scoring nine times in the third before adding seven runs in the fifth for the final margin.Falyn Krahn had three hits for the Whippets. Lexi Juoni was 2-for-3 with a double, Savannah Hill also doubled and Shyan Lesperance tripled.EAST TROY 25, WHITEWATER 7East Troy 249 37 — 25 22 2Whitewater 202 30 — 7 9 4Leading hitters—ET: Kendyl Kreuziger 4x6 (2 2B), Mary Schreiber 3x4 (2B), Makayla Anderson 2x4 (2B), Lilah Feyen 3x5 (2B), Luci Kapelka 3x4, Lucy Schreiber 3x5, Lilah Collins 2x3; W: Falyn Krahn 3x3, Savannah Hill (2B), Lexi Juoni 2x3 (2B), Shyan Lesperance (3B).Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—ET: Kendyl Kreuziger (W, 5-9-7-6-7-0); W: Cheyenne Bohmann (L, 3-15-15-13-5-3), Gaby Kubicz (1.1-5-8-3-1-3), Ashlynne Bohmann (0.2-2-2-2-0-1). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.